Oprah Should Absolutely Run for President

Oprah Winfrey gave a rousing acceptance speech on Sunday, January 7, 2018 when she accepted the Golden Globes’ Cecile B. Demille award for lifetime achievement. Her 9-minute speech caused many persons to speculate whether Oprah would run for President in 2020. Golden Globes host Seth Meyers had already joked about her running. But by Monday morning, there were folks with doubts about her running, speculation that she wasn’t qualified and reasons why she shouldn’t run for President. Of course, Oprah herself made no statements—one way or the other. Long- time partner Stedman Graham stated on Sunday that “ it’s up to the people and she would absolutely do it.” Another source claimed to be close to Oprah stated that she has no intention to run, at this time.

There are many good reasons why Oprah should run and very few bad ones. First, her speech in 9 minutes gave one important gift to many persons that has been missing since election day on November 8, 2016. She gave the gift of hope. Her statement that a new day is on the horizon sparked a glimmer of hope for many persons who have been defeated mentally since Donald Trump’s presidential win and inauguration. Hearing Oprah exalt hope coming on the horizon was almost as good for me as attending the Women’s march—the day after the inauguration.

Her speech told her story of humble beginnings as a little girl living in Milwaukee with her mother—a domestic worker. She told of seeing Sidney Poitier accept the Oscar for best actor and the positive effect that had on her. She was discussing why diversity and inclusion are important without her mentioning the words.

She went on to give us a history lesson on Recy Taylor, a sharecropper. Recy Taylor, an African American woman, was abducted and raped by 6 white men in 1944 after leaving church in Abbeville, Alabama. Despite the brutal rape, Recy Taylor reported her ordeal to the NAACP for investigation. Rosa Parks was assigned as the lead investigator. Despite attempts, justice was sought but not obtained. Rosa Parks later became the mother of the civil rights era when she refused to give up her seat on a bus.

The underlying modern- day theme in Oprah’s speech on Recy Taylor and Rosa Parks was one woman can make a difference. Although Taylor didn’t receive the justice she deserved, Rosa Parks, possibly because of Recy Taylor’s case, helped to ignite the civil rights movement. And Recy Taylor, despite being denied justice, refused to be silenced in the Jim Crow era—where she could have been killed for speaking out against 6 white men. More Recy Taylors and Rosa Parks are needed today.

In a 9-minute speech, Oprah spoke about justice, hope, diversity, inclusion, empathy, women’s rights, civil rights and her humble beginnings. These are a few of the key things that I want a President to address. It is opposite to what the current president addresses.

As for the Monday morning after naysayers including even a few Black women who believe that Oprah doesn’t have the experience to be President, I mention Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden, John McCain, Bernie Sanders and Jeb Bush to name a few. If experience was all that mattered to become president, these individuals would have become president. For lack of experience, I ask anyone to name a person who has come from the humble beginnings as Oprah and reached the heights that she has obtained. No matter how high a Black woman reaches, it seems it’s never enough for some folks.

And for those who say that the country does not need another “celebrity”, it sells Oprah short to state that she is just another “celebrity.” There is no one word that can describe Oprah. As her introduction by Reese Witherspoon at the Golden Globes stated, Oprah’s name is “a verb, an adjective and a feeling.” Oprah is a humanitarian, philanthropist, educator—having opened a school in Africa for girls, a successful CEO, among many more things.

But even Oprah does not and will not have the “#Black Girl magic” to fix all that ails our country. No one person can fix what is broken with our country. I will bet on Oprah to do all that she can to bring a new day on the horizon. I say run Oprah run.