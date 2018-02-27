ENTERTAINMENT
Guys, A Starbucks Barista Asked Oprah How To Spell Her Name

The media icon gets the same treatment as the rest of us.
By Elyse Wanshel

Apparently Oprah Winfrey’s favorite Starbucks is located under a rock.

In an interview released this week, Winfrey and her “A Wrinkle in Time” co-stars Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling talked to E! News about the errands they run ― including whether they get their own coffee at Starbucks. 

Witherspoon and Winfrey said they do, prompting Kaling to ask: “Can you imagine writing ‘Oprah’ on a coffee cup?”

Winfrey actually had a very amusing anecdote about just that. 

“Oh my god! I just went two days ago!” she said. “And the woman said, ‘Name?’ And I said, ‘Oprah.’ And she said … ‘How do you spell that?’”

When did Mariah Carey start working at Starbucks?

