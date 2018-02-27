Guys, A Starbucks Barista Asked Oprah How To Spell Her Name

Apparently Oprah Winfrey’s favorite Starbucks is located under a rock.

In an interview released this week, Winfrey and her “A Wrinkle in Time” co-stars Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling talked to E! News about the errands they run ― including whether they get their own coffee at Starbucks.

Witherspoon and Winfrey said they do, prompting Kaling to ask: “Can you imagine writing ‘Oprah’ on a coffee cup?”

Winfrey actually had a very amusing anecdote about just that.

“Oh my god! I just went two days ago!” she said. “And the woman said, ‘Name?’ And I said, ‘Oprah.’ And she said … ‘How do you spell that?’”