Oprah Asked God For A Clear Sign. She Just Received One On National TV.

Did Oprah Winfrey just get a message from God?

The actress and talk show maven generated presidential buzz earlier this year after giving a rousing speech at the Golden Globe Awards. But weeks later, she appeared to shoot down speculation about a potential 2020 run against President Donald Trump, saying she prayed over the issue but hadn’t heard back.

“‘God, if you think I’m supposed to run, you gotta tell me, and it has to be so clear that not even I can miss it,’” she recounted to People Magazine. “And I haven’t gotten that yet.”

On Tuesday night, Winfrey may have finally heard from the deity on Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show.”

“God stops by every once in a while,” Colbert said when “God” ― a recurring character on the show ― spoke from above the audience. “He’s a fan.”

Turns out God’s not just a fan of Colbert. He also has a sign for Winfrey.