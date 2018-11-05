Oprah Winfrey On Racist, Sexist Robocalls: 'Jesus Don't Like Ugly'

Abrams is in a right race against Donald Trump-backed Republican candidate Brian Kemp.

Kemp, who is Georgia’s current secretary of state, had attempted to purge thousands of voters from the state’s rolls if there wasn’t an “exact match” between an individual’s information on voter applications and on state databases. Discrepancies could be as minor as a middle name on a voter record and middle initial in a state database.

In a blow to Kemp, a federal judge ruled Friday that Georgia must ease its “exact match” demands.

On Sunday, Kemp suddenly claimed without evidence that Democrats had attempted to hack the state’s voter registration system, and he launched an investigation.

Road to Power, which the Anti-Defamation League has described as a white supremacist and anti-Semitic group, has funded at least two racist robocalls against Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum in recent months. Gillum, who could become the state’s first black governor, is running neck-and-neck against former Rep. Ron DeSantis.