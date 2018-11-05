Oprah Winfrey On Racist, Sexist Robocalls: 'Jesus Don't Like Ugly'

Oprah Winfrey slammed back Monday against racist robocalls that targeted her and Georgia’s Democratic gubernatorial candidate, Stacey Abrams.
Jesus don’t like ugly,” Winfrey warned in an Instagram post.
“I heard people were making racist robocalls in my name against Stacey Abrams, who I am 100 percent for,” Winfrey said in a video. “Jesus don’t like ugly .… And we know what to do about that: vote. Tomorrow show up and show out, and vote.”
Abrams could become the nation’s first black female governor. Winfrey has stumped for Abrams, even campaigning door-to-door.
The vile robocalls to voters were funded and arranged by Idaho-based neo-Nazi gang Road to Power, the Daily Beast reported.
The voice on the robocall claims to be “magical negro” Oprah Winfrey.
“I see … potential in Stacey Abrams,” the voice said. “Where others see a poor man’s Aunt Jemima, I see someone white women can be tricked into voting for, especially the fat ones.”
Abrams is in a right race against Donald Trump-backed Republican candidate Brian Kemp.
Kemp, who is Georgia’s current secretary of state, had attempted to purge thousands of voters from the state’s rolls if there wasn’t an “exact match” between an individual’s information on voter applications and on state databases. Discrepancies could be as minor as a middle name on a voter record and middle initial in a state database.
In a blow to Kemp, a federal judge ruled Friday that Georgia must ease its “exact match” demands.
On Sunday, Kemp suddenly claimed without evidence that Democrats had attempted to hack the state’s voter registration system, and he launched an investigation.
Road to Power, which the Anti-Defamation League has described as a white supremacist and anti-Semitic group, has funded at least two racist robocalls against Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum in recent months. Gillum, who could become the state’s first black governor, is running neck-and-neck against former Rep. Ron DeSantis.