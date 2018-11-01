This Is What It's Like When Oprah Knocks On Your Door To Get Out The Vote

Well, hello … OPRAH?!
Oprah Winfrey posted a video of herself going door to door in Georgia on behalf of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams on Instagram Thursday. And from the looks of the video, the woman, whom Winfrey refers to as “Denise,” answered the door and responded as any of us would — with complete and utter shock.
To her credit, Denise appeared amazingly poised after being ambushed by Lady O, and even told the media mogul she has a plan for early voting.
People on Twitter imagined how they would have handled the situation.
Winfrey delivered an impassioned speech in Georgia earlier Thursday, urging attendees of a town hall in support of Abrams to vote in the midterm elections.
During her speech, she told the story of Otis Moss Sr., an African-American man in the Jim Crow South who walked 18 miles to cast a ballot and was told he was too late to vote. He died before his next opportunity to vote.
“For anybody here who has an ancestor who didn’t have the right to vote and you are choosing not to vote wherever you are in this state, in this country, you are dishonoring your family,” Winfrey said at the event in Marietta. “You are disrespecting and disregarding their legacy, their suffering and their dreams when you don’t vote.”