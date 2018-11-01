This Is What It's Like When Oprah Knocks On Your Door To Get Out The Vote

Well, hello … OPRAH?!

Oprah Winfrey posted a video of herself going door to door in Georgia on behalf of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams on Instagram Thursday. And from the looks of the video, the woman, whom Winfrey refers to as “Denise,” answered the door and responded as any of us would — with complete and utter shock.

To her credit, Denise appeared amazingly poised after being ambushed by Lady O, and even told the media mogul she has a plan for early voting.

People on Twitter imagined how they would have handled the situation.

Imagine opening your door in a dirty t-shirt and holey sweats and Oprah is standing there. 😳 https://t.co/6XGLy3ufMF — April (@ReignOfApril) October 31, 2018

If Oprah randomly showed up on my doorstep, I would be the dork apologizing for not having anticipated her arrival. — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) November 1, 2018

If Oprah knocked on my door I would pee myself. — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) November 1, 2018

Winfrey delivered an impassioned speech in Georgia earlier Thursday, urging attendees of a town hall in support of Abrams to vote in the midterm elections.

During her speech, she told the story of Otis Moss Sr., an African-American man in the Jim Crow South who walked 18 miles to cast a ballot and was told he was too late to vote. He died before his next opportunity to vote.