Oprah Winfrey Becomes The First Black Woman To Receive Cecil B. DeMille Award

The 63-year-old actress is in fine company, with previous recipients including Meryl Streep, Sidney Poitier, Audrey Hepburn, Barbra Streisand, Denzel Washington and George Clooney. 2012′s honoree Morgan Freeman recorded a special video message for Winfrey to celebrate her achievement.

The award will be handed out Jan. 7 when the Globes, which recognizes the best in both movies and television, airs on NBC, hosted by Seth Meyers.