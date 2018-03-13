Oprah’s Bathtub Is So Extra, It Even Shocked Reese Witherspoon

Oprah Winfrey is so rich, she spends money on things we didn’t even know existed — like her custom bathtub, for example.

The media mogul revealed Monday on “The Late Late Show” that bathing is, without a doubt, her favorite hobby. So it only makes sense that she would invest in the best option on the market.

“I do have a hand-carved tub,” Winfrey told host James Corden, while sitting beside her “Wrinkle in Time” co-stars Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling.

She revealed that the bathtub is carved out of marble and onyx, and that a “couple” of people could probably fit in there. And yet that wasn’t even close to the coolest thing about the tub.

“However, it was carved to the shape of my body,” the media mogul said, as Corden screamed, “Shut up!” and threw his interview notes to the side.

Witherspoon and Kaling clearly couldn’t believe what they’d heard, either.

“What ... what?” Witherspoon said, awestruck. Kaling shook her head and simply said, “We should go [to Winfrey’s house].”

“I told you, bathing is my hobby, I take it seriously,” Winfrey said. She wasn’t kidding.

The media icon explained the significance of having the tub to Vogue in August 2017.

“Honestly, it came from the fact that I was raised with my father in, like, an 1,100-square-foot house where we all shared the same tub,” she said. “And when I would go back home, after having been in hotels and seeing that there are nicer tubs in the world, and there’s that little tub with a ring around it, where Comet could no longer clean the ring around the tub — and it was my job to clean it — because it has been permatized, I vowed if I ever got my own place, I was going to get myself a good tub!”