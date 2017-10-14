OPTING OUT OF OPTIMISM

Last night over dinner, a buddy of mine and I had a rather intense, spirited debate on the insane state of the union and the great divide between us was based open whether or not there was reason to be optimistic.

My friend, who is dealing with chronic illness, is an inspiring, deeply good man who in turn often makes me a deeply good man. He happens to be a guy who produces music concerts and still to this day finds himself enchanted by his next musical discovery. I can’t tell you the number of inspiring artists he has turned me on to. In that world, we are a great match. Teacher to student.

He’s also one of those guys who rightfully so, refuses to be defined by his disease and to top it off he remains doggedly optimistic about where America just might be headed next.

I have been a card carrying optimist for my entire life. I buy glasses at Target that are already half full. I’ve had a great life (which included a rather instructive lost weekend, three year bout of clinical depression that was topped off by an acute anxiety disorder). I’ve realized all of my goals and recently I stumbled upon an improbable, odds against me success. A new series which I co-created with Paul Reiser, “There’s Johnny,” will premiere onNovember 16th on Hulu. Johnny is Johnny Carson and the show focuses on what life was like behind the scenes of The TonightShow beginning in 1972, which is the year that the show moved to Burbank. It’s dark. It’s edgy. It ain’t your parent’s Tonight Show. Make America Late Again!

I also stumbled upon passion again, after a brief 6 or 7 year vacation, when suddenly I found myself hopelessly drawn to a deeply dear to me friend. Our new journey began during a new journey. We went on a nearly two week, cross country trip together which took us Route 66/Kerouac style, to Nashville, Memphis, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Arizona, New Mexico, Zion National Park, Vegas and Los Angeles.

To my utmost surprise, that exterior trip sparked a much deeper one and initially my response was typical. I found myself by mechanical repetition, journeying in steerage to the center of the heart of darkness which is my own, personal haunted lonely town that I always head to when good feelings come my way.

But instead of self-destructing or coming up with all kinds of credible reasons why this love must die, for the first time ever, I defiantly resisted collaborating with the enemy of me and instead found myself surrendering by the melting second to the spirit and generosity of my partner. With a slight tip of the hat to the old me, I quietly and ceremoniously began to dismantle the massive emotional blockade, my own personal Berlin Wall, whose brick and mortar have been the life-sized obstacles that I began building, brick by brick, when I was a child, which in turn has always prevented me from feeling and accepting the purest form of love.

I think that when love lets us down, especially early on, during our most formative years, more often than not, and most spectacularly, the sheath of life-battle scar tissue that forms over the soft white underbelly of our heart has a kind of numbing effect.

Maybe your mom, like mine, was mentally unbalanced and wracked with 21 flavors of guilt or your dad was so petrified that immobility was as fast as he could go.

Maybe your East European Jewish roots genetically informed you, on a deep, cellular level, that you were forever to be cast as a perennial victim of a globally punishing minority.

Maybe, like me, you were a lower blue collar kid whose friends were all privileged which made you feel startling inferior.

Athletes crawl their way out of the ghetto, which is a neighborhood that we Jews have long shared, by pursing the court of their dreams.

Guys like me, quite by accident, if you’re lucky, discover that the only way to save your own self-immolating soul is to turn to the curative powers of your own boundless, imagination which basically is the saving grace rabbit hole which you one day fall into and never, ever come out of, with the exception of your birthday and Christmas because during those days, life on the outside matches completely life on the inside.

The good part of living in the rabbit hole is that the general environment is always some kind of wonderful. It’s full of wit, freedom and good cheer and comes equipped with all kinds of stories and tall tales. You quickly discover that you have the natural ability to filter life through your own funhouse mirror which in turn helps you fully embrace and completely accept all the silly putty distortions that you see as your form of reality.

The bad news is that you embrace and completely accept all the distortions that you see as your form of reality.

If you burrow yourself too deeply, groundhog style, you find that even peering outside into the real world becomes a fretful impossibility.

To the outside world, you are engaging, childlike and just plain charming. But deep down inside your intestines are a twisted like a pretzel mess.

The high octane fuel of the creative mind is fear with a few spare drops of self-loathing, which is why guys like me can’t stop writing or creating. Writing at one point became, for me, a race not towards myself but away from it.

When you live your life in the fast lane of Hollywood, which is what I did for over twenty years,, you one day realize that what that world has done has kept you addicted to the drug of your youth and in turn has prevented you from growing up.

To your horror you suddenly realize that you have never made your way out of the shallow end of a most inappropriate kiddie pool. And by the time it hits you, you are way past your allowable expiration date there and even worse, you are as fractured emotionally as a Picasso painting that was dropped from a very high building.

By involuntarily (although there is evidence of a subconscious conspiracy) breaking down and finally escaping the Hollycaust, thanks to a little help from my friends, good friends, I was slowly and eventually able, to rebuild my own, personal pyramid from the sand up, without the slavery and whips part.

Getting the right therapy, taking the rights meds and being around fantastic civilians just hastened my recovery incrementally.

From that point I found myself on a new launching pad for a a new kind of writing.

I was finally racing towards myself.

My writing became inspired. My stories full of levels and subtext.

I took on challenge after challenge and kept writing until I struck the gold vein of my veins.

And now the rewards are amazing. I have new loving and supportive managers, great friends and the potential that comes, without a warrantee from Sears, of a new love.

Which brings me back to optimism. The kind that I have prayed to in the alter of me for my entire life.

It’s being rocked to it’s core.

You feel it too. I just know it.

First I laughed at Trump, then I threw every insult that I could come up with at him and now I’m basically Trumpelstilskin.

If I see or hear his fat face image for even two seconds, I fall into right into a coma. It’s a true muting of the minds.

Over dinner last night, my friend, whose dad was originally from Alabama, announced that he feels that evolution is inevitable and that sooner or later, the black, Latino, LGBT meek shall inherit the earth which will ultimately force all kinds of acceptance.

But I do not share his point of view.

Look, actual evolution Darwin style, took millions of years, so you never know.

But through my recent travels, which also included a stop-over in Nebraska where I made an appearance on a panel at a comedy festival that was moderated by the impish wit, Dick Cavett, in Johnny’s hometown of Norfolk, what I felt, virtually every where I turned was a kind of robotic resistance to change that was as seeded in their DNA as my own bat crazy shit. But theirs is far more pervasive and insidious.

It was more covert than overt publicly.

Publicly it seems that most of America is Piggly Wiggly church polite. Wherever you go you are greeted with an unerring kind of politeness and courtesy. It felt like I was in Stepford Wife territory.

While on the road, we listened to the audiobook of “Hillbilly Elegy” and while I loved most of it, the summation at the very end was like hitting a brick wall after hitting a steel wall and then being greeted with a giant slap in the face for good measure.

J.D. Vance believes that the situation of his hillbilly culture is dire and therefore hopeless. The government is going to do nothing to help them, they know it and their outlook at best is bleak.

So they game the system. They use their food stamps to get booze and cigarettes, max out on credit cards to get big ticket items and slowly live to die.

Couple that with the fact that most of America do not want their way of life to change, EVER, and you’ve got yourself one rather pessimistic culture problem.

The churches of America twist their souls. The government controls their bodies. And they are all losing their minds.

The lower class live by revisionist history (check out how your textbooks are written to enhance things like creationism) and hold on to the past as if it was pure oxygen.

The flood gates of the illiterate, who are propelled by their baseless, blind hatred for blacks, Latinos and Jews, which Trump has unleashed and sanctioned, has now made it acceptable for Neo Nazis to prance around the streets of places like Charlottesville like they were in some kind of choreographed, goose-steeping gun toting ballet.

The distorted Scalia interpretation of the second amendment is more holy to them than the lives of innocent American men, women and children.

Right to life, my fucking ass. If they can’t kill you in the womb, they’ll fucking wipe you out at a Jason Aldean concern.

Americans in Puerto Rico are being treated like expendable natural disasters statistics by a President who shoots “beautiful cloth towels” of Bounty at them like he was Evita tossing loose pesos to the peons.

The fact is your current President shows every sign of Asbergers as does his youngest son. That is a genetically inherited condition, folks.

So forgive me if my optimistic view of life is finally beginning to crumble.

There is an outright, revolutionary resistance to change. And they will not yield.

Liberals are a threat because they don’t talk or dress or act like them.

Books are not read. Newspaper are not consumed. Churches fill their heads with false hope and turn the riot ghettos into exclusive whites only clubs, like shack versions of Mar-A-Lago.

Republican politicians play them, pander to them, fake pray with them while monsters like Alex Jones, Rush Limbaugh, Sean Hannity and Steve Bannon feed them wheel barrows full of bullshit.

The flock has been trained to be herded. They do what they are told.

To me liberals are the upstart educated children of the country while extreme conservatives are the old parents who loathe technology who cannot and will not EVER accept the new ways of the world.

What is worse is that once they are gone, their already misinformed and mangled next generation and their misinformed and mangled children will go on.

The truth is we are not a United States. We never have been and never will.

We are forever the state of Un-united America.

The Civil War rages on.

Brown skin people are primitive beasts.

Jews are extinguishable.