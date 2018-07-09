'Orange Is The New Black' Season 6 Takes It To The Max

The latest trailer for the upcoming season of “Orange is the New Black” has arrived ― and this time, everyone’s favorite tough-as-nails ladies are taking it to the max.

Seriously: They’re all in maximum-security prisons now.

Season 6 kicks off just one week after an emergency response team took over Litchfield Penitentiary, and the ladies have been relocated. As we’ve seen in previous seasons, that means there’s sure to be a new cast of characters to cause problems.

"Orange Is the New Black" Season 6 — NEW PHOTOS: pic.twitter.com/2IdT3eMkKe — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) July 9, 2018

“Will they take plea deals and turn on each other or band together and keep their bonds intact?” asks the show’s press release.