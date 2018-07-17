Oregon Man Blasts Lesbian Couple In Hateful Rant Caught On Video

Local police say they are investigating cellphone video footage of a young man physically threatening and hurling homophobic epithets at a married same-sex couple in Portland, Oregon.

(WARNING: video below contains graphic language.)

Trudy and Wendy Dragoon told The Oregonian that they were trying to find the owner of a lost dog in their neighborhood Sunday when a young man got out of a truck on the street and began accosting them with anti-LGBTQ and misogynistic language.

The man, who has not been identified, blasts Trudy Dragoon as a “gay pride-ass bitch” and a “fucking lesbian” in the three-minute video. Elsewhere in the clip, he threatens to “fucking knock you on your fucking ass.”

Both women uploaded the video to their respective Facebook pages Sunday, and it has since gone viral, garnering more than 100,000 views as of Tuesday afternoon.

According to Trudy Dragoon, a police officer arrived on the scene during the confrontation, but does not appear in the video. She told local news station KATU she was perturbed by the fact that the officer didn’t file a report on the altercation. Instead, she said she and Wendy were told to “just ignore them and walk away.”

“I was like, ‘No, this is hate crime, and you need to take care of this right now,’” she reportedly told the officer, to no avail.

On Monday, friends and other members of the community had drawn rainbows and inspiring messages in chalk on the road outside of the Dragoons’ home to express their support for the couple.

Some photos from this afternoon, taken by Mackenzie Taylor: pic.twitter.com/dx0mbYHYdp — Alex Zielinski (@alex_zee) July 17, 2018

Calling the case an “open investigation,” Portland Police Bureau spokesman Sgt. Christopher Burley couldn’t divulge much in the way of specifics, but told The Portland Mercury that the video “does not necessarily convey everything that was occurring at the time of this incident.”