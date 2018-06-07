Original Gerber Baby Meets The Current Kid In Photo Op For The Ages

It was a meeting nine decades in the making: Two Gerber babies coming face to face despite an 89-year age difference.

Last week 91-year-old Ann Turner Cook, who was chosen as the original Gerber baby in 1931, met up with the company’s latest, Lucas Warren, who turns 2 next month.

The two ad icons met up when the Warren family was vacationing in Florida, where Cook lives, according to Inside Edition.

Both Gerber babies have something unique about them: Cook was the first, when the company used a 1928 charcoal portrait of her on its baby food, and Lucas is the first Gerber baby to have Down syndrome.

Despite her iconic status, Cook never really capitalized on her fame, according to her grandson Chris Colin.

“It was a funny bit of trivia, never made her rich or got us free strained peas or anything,” he says in the tweet below.

My grandmother was the Gerber baby. It was a funny bit of trivia, never made her rich or got us free strained peas or anything. But last week she got to meet the company's newest spokesbaby, named Lucas. Pretty pretttty cute. pic.twitter.com/u7ddWaM1Ed — Chris Colin (@chriscolin3000) June 4, 2018

Age was just a number to these two, according to Lucas’ parents, Cortney and Jason Warren.

“As soon as we walked into the room, (Cook) and Lucas immediately bonded,” they said in a statement to Today. “Lucas walked right up to her, flashing his signature smile and waving, and we could tell he loved her right away.”

A polite child, Lucas grabbed two cookies and gave one to Cook.