In addition to becoming Instagram-official and giving gushing interviews about each other, a major celebrity relationship milestone is walking the red carpet ― together.
After nearly two years of being an on-and-off couple, Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry can finally check the red carpet debut off their relationship to-do list.
They appeared together at the Gala for the Global Ocean at the Opera of Monte-Carlo in Monaco on Wednesday. Perry chose an interesting evening gown by Tom Ford that seemingly had mirrors for sleeves, while Bloom looked sharp in a textured black suit.
The actor and actress also posed alongside the gala’s hosts, Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco.
Perry and Bloom began dating in 2016, split the following year, and then were back on again this year. In May, Perry alluded to dating Bloom when she joked that she was “not single” during the finale of “American Idol.”
During their first go-round together, Perry and Bloom made headlines when the two were spotted paddleboarding together in Italy in 2016. It made the news because the actor was, ahem, paddleboarding naked.
“I wouldn’t have put myself in that position if I’d thought it would happen,” Bloom said about the infamous pics in a interview with Elle UK in 2017.
“I’ve been photographed a million times in a million ways. I have a good radar,” Bloom added. “We’d been completely alone for five days. Nothing around us. There was no way anyone could get anything. So I had a moment of feeling free.”
Perry’s love life recently made the news when it was confirmed that she wrote her 2010 hit, “The One That Got Away,” about singer Josh Groban.
“Well, we did” date, Groban told Andy Cohen during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” last week.
“We were both very private ― so, we realized we were better as friends. And we’ve been very, very good friends to this day. She’s the best. But, I was not expecting that. That was a double take, and I spit out my coffee when I saw that.”