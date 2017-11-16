Morgan Property Solutions Inc is a full Real Estate Brokerage based in Orlando that helps families rent, buy or sell their homes with confidence.

Q: Hi Oliver! I’m thrilled to be interviewing you today and sharing your story with our readers. Tell us a little bit about your background and how you ended up choosing a career in real estate?

My name is Oliver Overton. I immigrated from England, U.K. to Central Florida in 2001 and ended up working with the Real Estate Broker that sold our family our house. I was not happy with some of the practices being used there, so after trying out a couple of different brokerages we ended up opening our own brokerage, which grew from 2 agents to 120 through the boom years of real estate from 2003 to 2006.

Q: Wow! I love hearing from entrepreneurs like you who recognize a void in their industry and then blaze their own path to correct injustices they see in order to help others. What were the biggest hurdles you faced being in the real estate industry and how did you overcome them?

The biggest hurdle we had to overcome was the real estate crash in 2007-2008, which decimated the real estate and mortgage industries. After losing almost everything, we decided to concentrate our efforts on property management which paid off and our company began to grow exponentially as investors snapped up cheap properties everywhere.

Q: It’s important that businesses learn how to pivot and respond to changing markets. It seems that your company was able to do just that. Are there any big mistakes you made and what did you do to learn from them?

The biggest mistake I made was to hugely overextend ourselves while trying to jump 10 steps ahead in our business. Instead of allowing our company to organically grow, I purchased a huge building with a high mortgage, poured money into glossy magazine ads and mailings which gave us so much overhead that when the market regressed we were unable to survive.

Q: Our failures are needed just as much as our successes. Setbacks are a setup for a comeback! What wisdom would you give to someone asking for advice about becoming an entrepreneur?

I would advise someone who is looking at being an entrepreneur that goals and dreams are essential, but putting those into planning and action are what separates there dreamers from the doers.

Q: Such great advice! A dream is just a dream without a plan and action. I know that you’re a hardworking man. So what do you do to recharge when you are feeling drained?

As an entrepreneur I pour my heart and soul into my business and understand the importance of having a good balance of work and family life. After going through an anxiety attack which lasted a couple of weeks, I realized that i hadn't taken a real vacation in a year. I recharge by taking time off with my family, enjoying my loved ones and taking a vacation.

Q: Work life balance is essential to longevity as a business owner. How can you be reached?

Thanks Jerica. The name of our property management company is Morgan Property Solutions in Orlando, FL and our website is www.morganpropertysolutions.com.