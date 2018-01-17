Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) sent Twitter users into a mini-meltdown on Tuesday when he was caught on camera removing a pair of glasses that he wasn’t actually wearing.
The longest-serving Senate Republican, who is retiring at the end of this year, pulled the move during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing with Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.
It provided some comic relief during an at-times tense hearing, which at one point saw Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) accuse Nielsen of being “complicit” in President Donald Trump’s bigotry.
The clip, above, immediately went viral.
Hatch’s office saw the funny side of the gaffe and joked via Twitter that the 83-year-old senator was in fact donning a pair of “invisible glasses” from hipster-favorite Warby Parker.
“They’re new, you’ve probably never heard of them,” added Hatch’s office, alongside a fake listing for the spectacles:
The lighthearted moment became a hot topic on Tuesday’s late-night television, with “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” producing this GIF:
“The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert, meanwhile, praised Hatch’s performance skills:
Bespectacled Twitter users simply sympathized with Hatch’s predicament: