Orthodox Republicanism in the Age of Trump

What does Republicanism mean? This is the burning question for the Republican Party today with Steve Bannon declaring war on his party enemies and the likes of Senators Flake and Corker opting to resign because they are outcasts likely unable to win their nominations in the party that Donald Trump remade. And the answer will have fateful consequences not only for the GOP but the health of the American Democracy. Contrary to the hopes of Democrats, there needs to be a responsible Republican Party that has a soul.

The Republican Party today is not the party of Lincoln and civil rights. It is not the environmental party of Teddy Roosevelt, and it is not the party of Nelson Rockefeller and Jacob Javits from New York where I grew up. Back then it would not have been farfetched to argue of the two New York senators–Republican Javits and Democrat Bobby Kennedy–the former was more liberal. Nor is this the Republican Party of Ronald Reagan that worked across the aisle with Tip O’Neill, or the Party of George H.W. Bush who signed the American with Disabilities Act, supported tax increases because it was in interest of the nation, and forged international alliances to liberate Kuwait. And it is not the Party of George W. Bush who supported immigration reform.

The Republican Party today is an ugly, selfish, and mean party. It is a Party premised on the anger, resentment, intolerance, and nastiness. It is a party that does not want government to work, one that tolerates a president referring to women as pussy, immigrants as rapists, Muslims as terrorists. It is a party that looks at someone like Jeff Flake–a pro free trade, internationalist who believes in a strong US international presence while also endorsing tax cuts and small government –as a RINO (Republican in Name Only).

The same is true of Bob Corker, Susan Collins, and John McCain. All traditional Republicans, but none of them find a place in the Party of Bannon and Trump. It is not enough to support some principles of Republicanism, it is an ideological purity test demanding 100% loyalty. Bannon and Trump have become the Grand Inquisitor and Joe McCarthy of the Republican Party, and when Flake or Corker step into the role of Joseph Welch, asking of them “Have You No Sense of Decency,?" few within the Republican Party are willing to support them. The new orthodoxy overrides principle, integrity, and what is right for the party and the county.

George Washington warned in his farewell address of the dangers of parties, seeing in them how they encouraged “the community with ill-founded jealousies and false alarms, [and] kindles the animosity of one part against another. He thought we would be better as a nation without them. Perhaps, but they day is long since past. Parties are a reality and the task as political scientists such as E.E. Schattschneider said, is to make them responsible. Parties make governance possible, they make American democracy possible by mobilizing voters, checking the opposition, and articulating a vision for the public good.

The Republican Party of Bannon and Trump does not do that. It is a party of nihilism, consuming itself and American democracy with it. There is a need for a Republican Party to speak for the Constitution, Bill of Rights, free speech, and freedom of religion. It is a party that needs to respect the right of people to kneel at football games, to acknowledge that scientific facts and that alternative facts are not facts but lies. It needs to say that conspiring with a foreign government to influence an election is treason, that conflating personal wealth and self-interest with the public good is wrong, and that remaining silent in the hope that it will advance a party agenda is wrong.

Democrats should not be joyed in what is happening to the Republican Party. The damage to the latter hurts American democracy by making governance and policy making in Congress nearly impossible. The problems of the Republican party weakens parties in general. It lulls the Democrats into thinking that simply being not the Republican party is enough to be electable and govern.