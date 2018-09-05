Oscar Isaac Wants To Keep Poe's Love Life 'As Fluid As Possible'

We asked Isaac, who’s been supportive of Poe’s possible LGBTQ identity, about his character’s ring and the use of the term “partner” in the guidebook.

His coy response: “I’m all about keeping it as fluid as possible.”

“There are a lot of interesting people in the galaxy, it’d be a shame to cut off 50 percent,” he said. “I think Poe’s open to any kind of adventure.”

So it seems like Poe might be taking the Lando Calrissian approach to love. Still, as much as people want those “adventures” to include Finn, it doesn’t seem likely.