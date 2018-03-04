Oscars 2018: The Winner's List

Little gold men, red envelopes and Hollywood’s biggest night.

The 90th Academy Awards are here, and all the stars are packed into the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday for the most anticipated night of awards season. Hosted for a second time by late-night favorite Jimmy Kimmel, this year’s ceremony is the first Oscars to air in the wake of Hollywood’s recent reckoning with sexual harassment and assault.

Guillermo Del Toro’s ravishing romantic fantasy “The Shape of Water” leads the pack with 13 nominations, including a nod for Best Picture. Christopher Nolan’s World War II film “Dunkirk” and the polarizing “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” trail not too far behind with a respective seven and eight nominations.

As last year’s infamous Best Picture mix-up made clear, the Oscars don’t always go according to plan ― but Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway are set to present again at the ceremony. The genre-defying “Get Out,” certainly the most timely of the films up for Best Picture, scored four nominations and could be the night’s most welcome surprise.

If Timothée Chalamet upsets the expected winner, actor Gary Oldman, for his star turn in the lush “Call Me By Your Name,” the 22-year-old will become the youngest Best Actor honoree in almost 80 years.

Movie fans also have their eyes out for the typically male-dominated Best Director category ― shoutout to Natalie Portman ― which has relative newcomers Greta Gerwig and Jordan Peele competing against industry stalwarts like Steven Spielberg and Paul Thomas Anderson.

Check back as the list of winners is updated throughout the night.

20th Century Fox Sam Rockwell and Frances McDormand in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."

Best Supporting Actor

Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”

Woody Harrelson, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Richard Jenkins, “The Shape of Water”

Christopher Plummer, “All the Money in the World”

Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Focus Features Gary Oldman in "Darkest Hour."

Best Makeup and Hairstyling “Darkest Hour” “Victoria & Abdul” “Wonder”

Focus Features Daniel Day Lewis in "Phantom Thread."

Best Costume Design “Beauty and the Beast” “Darkest Hour” “Phantom Thread” “The Shape of Water” “Victoria and Abdul”

Getty "Icarus" directors Dan Cogan and Bryan Fogel arrive at pre-Oscars reception.

Best Documentary Feature “Abacus: Small Enough to Jail” “Faces Places” “Icarus” “Last Men in Aleppo” “Strong Island”

Warner Bros Harry Styles in "Dunkirk."

Best Sound Editing “Baby Driver” “Blade Runner 2049” “Dunkirk” “The Shape of Water” “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” Best Sound Mixing “Baby Driver” “Blade Runner 2049” “Dunkirk” “The Shape of Water” “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

Fox Searchlight Pictures Sally Hawkins and Doug Jones in "The Shape of Water."