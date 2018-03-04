Oscars 2018: The Winner's List

Little gold men, red envelopes and Hollywood’s biggest night.
The 90th Academy Awards are here, and all the stars are packed into the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday for the most anticipated night of awards season. Hosted for a second time by late-night favorite Jimmy Kimmel, this year’s ceremony is the first Oscars to air in the wake of Hollywood’s recent reckoning with sexual harassment and assault.
Guillermo Del Toro’s ravishing romantic fantasy “The Shape of Water” leads the pack with 13 nominations, including a nod for Best Picture. Christopher Nolan’s World War II film “Dunkirk” and the polarizing “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” trail not too far behind with a respective seven and eight nominations.
As last year’s infamous Best Picture mix-up made clear, the Oscars don’t always go according to plan ― but Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway are set to present again at the ceremony. The genre-defying “Get Out,” certainly the most timely of the films up for Best Picture, scored four nominations and could be the night’s most welcome surprise.
If Timothée Chalamet upsets the expected winner, actor Gary Oldman, for his star turn in the lush “Call Me By Your Name,” the 22-year-old will become the youngest Best Actor honoree in almost 80 years.
Movie fans also have their eyes out for the typically male-dominated Best Director category ― shoutout to Natalie Portman ― which has relative newcomers Greta Gerwig and Jordan Peele competing against industry stalwarts like Steven Spielberg and Paul Thomas Anderson.
Check back as the list of winners is updated throughout the night.
Best Supporting Actor
Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”
Woody Harrelson, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
Richard Jenkins, “The Shape of Water”
Christopher Plummer, “All the Money in the World”
Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
“Darkest Hour”
“Victoria & Abdul”
“Wonder”
Best Costume Design
“Beauty and the Beast”
“Darkest Hour”
“Phantom Thread”
“The Shape of Water”
“Victoria and Abdul”
Best Documentary Feature
“Abacus: Small Enough to Jail”
“Faces Places”
“Icarus”
“Last Men in Aleppo”
“Strong Island”
Best Sound Editing
“Baby Driver”
“Blade Runner 2049”
“Dunkirk”
“The Shape of Water”
“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”
Best Sound Mixing
“Baby Driver”
“Blade Runner 2049”
“Dunkirk”
“The Shape of Water”
“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”
Best Production Design
“Beauty and the Beast”
“Blade Runner 2049”
“Darkest Hour”
“The Shape of Water”
“Dunkirk”
Best Foreign Language Film
“A Fantastic Woman” (Chile)
“The Insult” (Lebanon)
“Loveless” (Russia)
“On Body and Soul (Hungary)
“The Square” (Sweden)
Best Supporting Actress
Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound”
Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”
Lesley Manville, “Phantom Thread”
Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”
Octavia Spencer, “Shape of Water”
Best Animated Short Film
“Dear Basketball”
“Garden Party”
“Lou”
“Negative Space”
“Revolting Rhymes”
Best Animated Feature
“The Boss Baby”
“The Breadwinner”
“Coco”
“Ferdinand”
“Loving Vincent”
Best Visual Effects
“Blade Runner 2049”
“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”
“Kong: Skull Island”
“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”
“War for the Planet of the Apes”
Best Film Editing
“Baby Driver”
“Dunkirk”
“I, Tonya”
“The Shape of Water”
“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
Best Documentary Short Subject
“Edith+Eddie”
“Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405”
“Heroin(e)”
“Kayayo: The Living Shopping Baskets”
“Knife Skills”
“Traffic Stop”
Best Live Action Short Film
“DeKalb Elementary”
“The Eleven O’Clock”
“My Nephew Emmett”
“The Silent Child”
Best Adapted Screenplay
“Call Me by Your Name,” James Ivory
“The Disaster Artist,” Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber
“Logan,” Scott Frank, James Mangold and Michael Green
“Molly’s Game,” Aaron Sorkin
“Mudbound,” Virgil Williams and Dee Rees
Best Original Screenplay
“The Big Sick,” Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani
“Get Out,” Jordan Peele
“Lady Bird,” Greta Gerwig
“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” Martin McDonagh
“The Shape of Water,” Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor
Best Cinematography
“Blade Runner 2049”
“Darkest Hour”
“Dunkirk”
“Mudbound”
“The Shape of Water”
Best Original Score
“Dunkirk,” Hans Zimmer
“Phantom Thread,” Jonny Greenwood
“The Shape of Water,” Alexandre Desplat
“Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” John Williams
“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” Carter Burwell
Best Original Song
“Mighty River” from “Mudbound”
“Mystery of Love” from “Call Me by Your Name”
“Remember Me” from “Coco”
“Stand Up for Something” from “Marshall”
“This Is Me” from “The Greatest Showman”
Best Director
Christopher Nolan, “Dunkirk”
Jordan Peele, “Get Out”
Greta Gerwig, “Lady Bird”
Paul Thomas Anderson, “Phantom Thread”
Guillermo del Toro, “The Shape of Water”
Best Actor
Timothée Chalamet, “Call Me by Your Name”
Daniel Day-Lewis, “Phantom Thread”
Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”
Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”
Denzel Washington, “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”
Best Actress
Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”
Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”
Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”
Meryl Streep, “The Post”
Best Picture
“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
“The Post”
“Call Me by Your Name”
“Darkest Hour”
“Dunkirk”
“Get Out”
“Lady Bird”
“Phantom Thread”
“The Shape of Water”