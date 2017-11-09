OshKosh B'gosh Recalls Baby Jackets Due To Choking Hazard

OshKosh B’gosh announced a recall of quilted jackets for babies on Wednesday.

The recall affects the OshKosh Baby B’gosh quilted jackets in pink and gray ― about 38,000 units in the U.S., plus 5,000 sold in Canada. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the snaps on the jackets can detach, posing a choking hazard.

The jackets were sold at OshKosh, Bon-Ton, Kohl’s, Fred Meyer and other retail and department stores between August 2017 and September 2017.

The children’s apparel brand received three reports of the snap detaching. In one instance, a child put the detached snap in her mouth.

The recall notice advices customers to take any affected jackets away from small children and return them for a full refund in the form of a $34 or $36 gift card depending on the size. The refunds can be obtained at an OshKosh or Carter’s store or by calling OshKosh.

The OshKosh website notes, “We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused our consumers and appreciate their understanding in this matter.”