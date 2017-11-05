OSHO Glimpse for Busy Mumbaiites

Where a local coach with a seating capacity of not more than 90 is filled with more than 250 people, you know you are in MUMBAI!

Being the financial capital of the country, a business hub, a port and the land of Bollywood (that’s like Hollywood + NYC in packed together in one city).

Amidst all the chaos a "Mumbaikar" is subjected to, wouldn't it be amazing for him to find a soothing oasis. Something like OSHO Glimpse in the heart of the city where he can unwind from the hustle and bustle of the city life.

“ Life should be a rhythm between opposites. That's why I say – remain in the house, remain in the market, and become a sannyasin. Move sometimes to the lonely world, again come back to the market. Between meditation and market there should be a rhythm. Then you will be nourished by both. You will thrive more. You will attain to abundance of life.” Osho

Subhash Ghai - Indian film director, producer, screenwriter and founder of the Whistling Woods International film and media institution, is inaugurating OSHO Glimpse, Ready Money Terrace, Dr. Annie Besant road, Worli, Mumbai on 12th of November at 05:30 pm. ­­­­

" I learned various truths from various enlightened masters in my time, but I discovered universal truth from OSHO eventually "

-Subhash Ghai

What is OSHO Glimpse?

OSHO Glimpse is a new presentation of making Osho available as a complete package namely his words in the print and electronic media and OSHO meditations. This is an effort of materializing the Osho vision:" meditation in the marketplace." A perfect solution to the busy people of today. All that you need is a beautiful bookshop with a place to meditate. OSHO Glimpse is a brand name which includes the mark OSHO and the trademark OSHO Active Meditations.

“We are delighted to open an OSHO Glimpse for the citizens of Mumbai. It is a unique combination of a bookshop and a place to meditate. This store is exclusively for Osho books, audio, and video and there is also a room where people can experience meditations devised by Osho. His words and the silence beyond words comprise a complete glimpse: The Osho Glimpse. Now people of Mumbai can easily pick up the Osho literature or drop by for a taste of relaxed awareness. ''