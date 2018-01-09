Our 7 favorite stories of 2017

2017 was a tough year. We saw hurricanes, flooding, conflict, and a hunger crisis that affected some 20 million people. But despite that, in 26 countries across the globe, we also saw so many stories of hope, resilience, and success. We wish we could tell you each and every one, but we’ll settle for 7 of our very favorites. 2018 promises to be tough too, but here’s tangible evidence that hope…and the potential for lasting progress…are real.

7. Building the humanitarian future... with Legos

When you find yourself in a room in Kenya with 20 adults building Lego, it begs a lot of questions. That’s exactly what happened to us in May of this year — and the answers to some of those questions were fascinating. This was a session from the week-long workshop that is the centerpiece of the National NGO Program on Humanitarian Leadership. The 20 people were from all over the world and, as the name suggests, they were working to acquire the skills needed to lead the humanitarian sector in the years ahead. The enthusiasm of this international group was both infectious and inspiring. And the Lego building? That was part of a practical exercise in coordination and communication.

Photo: Kieran McConville NNPHL participants use Lego to work through problems of coordination and communication at a week-long workshop in Nairobi, Kenya.

6. In Congo, the hills are alive with the sound of Concern

Hiking up into the hills of northeastern Congo this year opened our eyes to a world of human stories made possible by our amazing Concern supporters. Up there, fields of cassava and groundnuts are farmed by women who just a few years ago could hardly feed their families. There are entrepreneurs in the markets, enabled by cash grants from Concern to start new businesses, which provide them the wherewithal to send their kids to school. There’s the mooing and bleating of cows and goats named Concern, who have delivered milk and offspring to poor families — lifting them out of the extreme depths of poverty. Music to our ears!

Photo: Kieran McConville Vumiliya Kabandu weeds one of her casava plots near the village of Kweriba in Masisi, DRC. She has been renting land with assistance from Concern.

5. People power brings clean water to the Central African Republic

The photo has echoes of an iconic image from the past, and this one symbolizes a step to freedom too. Bringing clean water to the Central African Republic, where 70% of the population lacks access to safe drinking water, is a daunting task — but Concern never backs away from a challenge! In order to make sure that rural, “off the grid” communities could access clean water, we had to drill wells. But mechanical drills are pretty rare in these parts, so we got creative. Concern pioneered the use of manually operated drills that rely on people power instead of electricity. Our drilling teams go town to town creating wells for communities in need, and just this year we’ve managed to drill 40 wells, providing about 14,000 people with clean water.

Photo: Kieran McConville A Concern team assembles a mobile drilling kit, which is used to provide new water sources for conflict-affected communities in Kouango, Central African Republic.

4. In Ethiopia, an oasis of progress (and plenty)

2017 was a pretty rough year for Ethiopia, which was hit hard by drought two years in a row. The country suffered through massive food shortages thanks to failed harvests — but you wouldn’t guess that by looking around Fango Bijo. Concern teamed up with the village, providing funding and technical expertise to help the community build a ten-mile irrigation system to bring water to parched crops. The channels direct water across 200 acres of dry, thirsty land, which feeds more than 140 families! And this year, the community doubled the size and reach of the irrigation system. The result? Mile after mile of lush fields full of vegetables and crops.

Photo: Kieran McConville Yemisrach Halacho says that her life has been transformed by a Concern-supported irrigation scheme in Fango Bijo, Southern Ethiopia. Once he struggled to feed her family. Now she has a healthy crop of maize, onions, kale, and beans. She has also used income earned to invest in livestock.

3. $56 million extremely well spent in Pakistan

We are simply in awe of the sheer scale of the impact our colleagues in Pakistan are having on some of that country’s most challenged communities. The RAPID funding provided by the US government is designed to bring fast and effective relief to those hit by natural disasters and conflict. Best of all, it is channeled by Concern through local partner organizations — who are best placed to reach those in need. September 2017 marked the end of our 8th year on RAPID and to date we have worked with nearly 100 organizations to reach well over 5 million people with 232 different projects.

Youngsters from a drought-stricken community in Tharparkar district in Sindh province, Pakistan, which has benefited from food security and livelihood programs funded through RAPID.

2. In Somalia, humanitarian relief starts at home

In Somalia, as the country experiences one of the worst droughts in decades, Concern staff members Hawa Wehliye and Ibrahim Ambar remind us that the work we do is so much more than just a job. Embodying the definition of humanity, Hawa, Ibrahim, and their colleagues reached into their own pockets, donating 10% of their salaries to the people they knew were in most need. But they didn’t stop there. Inside the Concern compound, donations flowed in from the families of Concern staff members, full of clothes, shoes, and household items that were so desperately needed by the many displaced families arriving in Mogadishu. Hawa, Ibrahim, and the staff at Concern Somalia didn’t just touch the people they helped — they inspired us all.

Photo: Kieran McConville Concern staff members Hawa Wehliye and Ibrahim Ambar sit in front of goods donated by other Concern team members and their families.

1. A miracle in Mogadishu

This isn’t just one of our favorites of this year, but perhaps of all time. The work we do isn’t wizardry, but looking at the transformation pictures of Yasmiin from badly malnourished to a happy healthy little girl, you can’t help but feel the magic. Yasmiin came to a Concern emergency nutrition clinic after being discovered in a displacement camp. She weighed only 27 pounds when we started her on emergency therapeutic food, but after only three months, she was healthy again. But don’t take it from us, the pictures speak for themselves. Now that’s a magical transformation.