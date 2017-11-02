Our Best Gifts For Every Person On Your List

The easiest way to de-stress for the holidays is by getting the major items on your to-do list done ahead of time. In your home, that means getting rid of excess clutter (along with deciding if you’d like to consign with Viyet), preparing guest rooms for visitors, finalizing your holiday décor, and ordering anything you need for entertaining. However, there’s something you can do right this minute that’ll dramatically cut down on holiday stress: Planning and shopping for gifts. Short on ideas? We’ve narrowed down our favorite Viyet items for gifting by type — just click through the link to purchase.

Gift type: Little Luxuries

Perfect for: Anyone who loves the finer things in life.

Why we love it: This elegant set brings back game night in the most stylish way possible.

Why we love this set: When it’s cold outside, there’s nothing better than cozying up in this plush throw and pillow set.

Why we love them: These lovely boxes are perfect for packaging a set of gifts (think: small soaps, travel-size luxury toiletries, and other little treats) in a way that feels more special than the usual bag or basket.

Gift type: Host Gifts

Perfect for: Frequent party hosts — and anyone who loves a good soiree.

Why we love it: Functional and fabulous, an ice bucket is one of those vintage cocktail hour must-haves that few already have.

Why we love this set: When choosing a set of cocktail glasses, opt for a fanciful style your host likely does not have. This set of six has a strong silhouette and delicate etching that make a gorgeous impression.

Why we love them: A shiny finish and leather detailing add up to a bar tool set that’s worthy of displaying on the bar.

Gift type: Collector’s Items

Perfect for: Anyone who is mad for mid-century.

Why we love it: Every mid-century collector needs an Eames piece in their home, so why not start their collection (or add to it) with this timeless design?

Why we love them: The mid-century was a spectacular time for tableware, and this whimsical set doesn’t disappoint.

Why we love it: This stylish chair is a mid-century classic that can also work in a variety of décor schemes.

Gift type: Luxe for Less

Perfect for: Indulging the hard-to-shop-for types whose tastes trend towards the high-end.

Why we love it: This stunning bowl is the starting point to a great centerpiece, season after season.

Why we love them: The lush texture and color of these pillows make a chic accessory for any sofa or seat.

Gift Type: Totally Unique Finds

Perfect for: Dazzling the homebody in your life whose tastes you know exceptionally well.

Why we love it: Art lovers will adore this authentic vintage poster, a rare find that already comes framed.