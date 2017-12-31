Our Foreign Policy Needs to Change First

Rome wasn’t built in a day, neither was our interventionist foreign policy. Like a house, it was constructed from the ground up. For decades, both parties worked together to build up the police state that we currently live in and eventually expand it by starting fighting meaningless wars. The roof of the house that was built by them is our foreign policy, which is why I say that in order to have ANY form of change to happen in this country our foreign policy is the very first thing that needs to be changed. Why? Because in order to deconstruct a house, you need to start from the roof and work your way down.

First, the wars that we are currently fighting in countries like Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria, or Yemen need to end now and our troops need to come home. But these aren’t the only countries that we should leave; we should also leave ANY country around the world that we are in and shut down ALL military bases. Shutting down the empire and bringing the troops home is an important step forward to avoid driving us further and further into debt; keep in mind that we’re over $20 trillion in debt and maintaining an empire is not sustainable.

Along with doing all of that, the draft registration needs to be done away with; as I have stated in a previous article, we need to stop wasting more American lives on the battlefield because doing so is nothing more than a waste and it leaves more families without a mother, a father, a son, a daughter, a brother, a sister, or a cousin.

Next, the CIA needs to be abolished since it is a corrupt organization that overthrows foreign governments and has been involved in mostly nefarious activities since its formation in 1947. The organization wants you to think that what they are doing is preventing the spread of communism but most of their interventions have absolutely NOTHING to do with keeping America safe nor does it have anything to do with helping another country. You don’t help another country by overthrowing its government without consent.

Look at what happened when the CIA sent in a coup in Iran in 1953 to overthrow a democratically-elected prime minister to install the Shah; what was the result? Chaos. Many of the problems with Iran today have to do with what had occurred after the intervention, just like we had problems with countries like Afghanistan and Iraq after intervening. So most to all of our problems that we are seeing today would go away if we would get out of the entangling alliances and stop getting involved in the foreign affairs of other countries and stop fighting all of these ridiculous wars.

Then, we need to audit and abolish the Federal Reserve. Not only does the Fed print money out of thin air and not only has it been guilty of devaluing the dollar, it has served as an instrument of war and as former Representative Ron Paul (R-TX) correctly points out the Fed plays a huge role in continuing the wars. So an audit and an end to the Fed would be a HUGE help in moving towards ending the wars.

Also, we need to end the surveillance state. That means repealing the Patriot Act and abolishing the NSA; the Patriot Act that illegally authorizes the NSA to spy on innocent Americans has not stopped one terrorist attack ever since it’s implementation. Plus, the Patriot Act is unconstitutional to begin with since it is in violation of the Fourth Amendment. The NSA on the other hand is just as guilty of violating privacy as former Representative Dennis Kucinich (D-OH) pointed out, “They’ve ruined the brand. They’ve destroyed the idea of privacy ... for government agencies that so broadly betray the public interest, there needs to be a measure of responsibility. And if they go beyond the pale, which the NSA has, they just ought to be abolished. We don’t need the spying.” He is correct. And this kind of surveillance, as the ACLU points out, is illegal. Period.

Lastly, we need to audit the Pentagon which has never been done before and it should have happened a long time ago. It’s disgraceful to know that it has avoided an audit for nearly three decades and as tax reformer Grover Norquist correctly said, this is unacceptable. We need to know more about how much money is being spent on weapons it does not need and the mismanagement of one of the biggest bureaucracies. We have the right to know where our taxpayer dollars are going and whether or not they are being used wisely. Plus whistleblower/non-interventionist and former Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski, who previously worked for the Pentagon, has exposed the corruption of the department during the Bush years. Ever since Congress passed the Chief Financial Officers Act in 1990, every department has cooperated with an audit and it’s now time for the Pentagon to do the same.

This will not be easy to achieve since we only have seven people who are a part of what I’d like to call the non-interventionist coalition in Congress right now; they are Senator Rand Paul (R-KY), Representatives Justin Amash (R-MI), Thomas Massie (R-KY), Jimmy Duncan (R-TN), Walter B. Jones (R-NC), Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI), and Ro Khanna (D-CA). Because they are a small group, it is very difficult for them to get anything done that would make ANY significant change to our foreign policy.