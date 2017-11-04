Our Military Kids: Catalogue for Philanthropy Says It's One of the Best Nonprofits

As Veterans Day approaches, the attention is rightfully on the scarifies and dedication of those who served. But military service is an “all in” commitment and that includes the children of those in the armed forces.

With the help of my friends at the Catalogue for Philanthropy, I’m proud to share information about great nonprofits in the D.C. area that recognize the role of veterans and military families throughout the year.

The Catalogue, a nonprofit that has raised over $40 million for small nonprofits in the D.C. Metro region at no cost to those organizations, has vetted these charities in a thorough process that involves a program review, financial review and site visit. This means donors can feel confident that they are supporting organizations that make the Washington region a better place to live for everyone.

One of those organizations is Our Military Kids, which supports children of deployed National Guard and Reserve members, and wounded warriors with grants for sports, recreation, the arts, and tutoring.