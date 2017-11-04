Our Military Kids: Catalogue for Philanthropy Says It's One of the Best Nonprofits

As Veterans Day approaches, the attention is rightfully on the scarifies and dedication of those who served. But military service is an “all in” commitment and that includes the children of those in the armed forces.
With the help of my friends at the Catalogue for Philanthropy, I’m proud to share information about great nonprofits in the D.C. area that recognize the role of veterans and military families throughout the year.
The Catalogue, a nonprofit that has raised over $40 million for small nonprofits in the D.C. Metro region at no cost to those organizations, has vetted these charities in a thorough process that involves a program review, financial review and site visit. This means donors can feel confident that they are supporting organizations that make the Washington region a better place to live for everyone.
One of those organizations is Our Military Kids, which supports children of deployed National Guard and Reserve members, and wounded warriors with grants for sports, recreation, the arts, and tutoring.
When a military parent is deployed, childhood can feel anything but “normal.” And National Guard and Reserve families face unique challenges: living in civilian communities, they lack the support of a military base, and unexpected deployments disrupt family life – not to mention finances. Our Military Kids began in 2004 with a simple concept: provide small grants to help these families pay for extracurricular activities when a parent is overseas. In 2008, the program expanded to support the children of wounded warriors from all military branches. Just a few hundred dollars, paid directly to the organization providing the activity, allows a kid to go to summer camp, play on a baseball team, or work with a tutor – modest but powerful gifts during a difficult time. An award kit – including dog tags, a certificate of appreciation, and a special patch – welcomes each participant to the vast community of children (from DC and all 50 states) who have, collectively, received more than 50,000 grants since 2004. Large or small, all gifts here make a difference.
