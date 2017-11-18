Our Secrets to Building a Personal Finance Company for the People Who Need It Most

Not too long ago we - an impact venture partner, a superhero engineer and a relentless operator - set out to build a personal finance tool for the people that were being ignored by the financial services industry. When we started this journey, we had no idea how the solution would evolve. We made a lot of mistakes and learned a lot in the process. We’ve adapted to our customers and continue to do so. Here is what we learned:

The state of American personal finance is troubling and, for the most part, is being ignored.

We believe that you cannot provide personal finance help without looking at the entire picture.

Digital personal finance solutions are on the rise but in most cases don’t capture the entire financial picture. There are tools that focus on a specific task like increasing savings but provide no help in using savings efficiently toward, debt, goals, investing etc. once that money is saved. Similarly there are tools focused specifically on investing but ignore the realities of the users outstanding debt picture, major life events and budgetary constraints.

Building a company that addresses a user’s entire financial life takes time.

Most of the technology that makes the GRAND solution possible didn’t exist five years ago. This means there is still plenty to improve, particularly in slower moving segments of financial services like insurance and lending. Navigating those processes and working with the necessary partners to structure the best possible solutions takes time.

The learning never stops

As we’ve spoken to more and more customers, we’ve seen them all struggling with similar issues but each situation has incredible nuance. Understanding all of the factors that make up a person’s complete financial profile like life events, financial education and expense constraints is complex. For our product team, this means we are constantly learning how to become better. How can we better shape an interaction? How can we make an interaction or concern feel less intimidating? How can we ensure that any money question that a user experiences is answered AND easily discoverable? Our pursuit of deeper understanding on each of the nuanced money issues that impact our customers drives the value of GRAND and we’ll work to expand this understanding as long as we serve our users.

People matter

The prior point may have alluded to this but for clarity, our customers are of paramount importance to us at GRAND. Their experiences and knowledge provide the roadmap for what we are building. In addition, we have learned another critical people lesson. All of the people that join the team – As investors, builders, advocates or advisors – are critical shapers of the company culture. We learned how important it is for the people we choose to work alongside to be driven by a unified big picture vision. It is that vision that helps maintain an unrelenting rigor in executing at every level to reach the impact that we all desire.

In the coming weeks we’ll be exploring how money is woven into the lives of every day Americans. Where do individuals first remember interacting with money? How does ones upbringing shape their relationship with money? How does money motivate how individuals choose their careers? Where do people most commonly struggle financially? It’s not secret that our biggest struggles, most memorable success and everything in-between all have a tie to money and we are not alone in navigating these experiences.