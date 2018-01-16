Our Work is Cut Out for Us

As I reflect on 2017 and look toward 2018, I consider how important our work in higher education is to our region and our country. Like our sister institutions, FM faces challenges for the coming year(s) but we must remain dedicated to our mission and purpose - no matter what.

There are many challenges for the future. Public funding for higher education has been on a downward trend for nearly a decade. At FM, we are funded by full-time equivalent enrollment. That means, the state pays FM for every 30 credit hours taken per year whether that is one student taking 30 credits or three students taking 10 credits each. Over the past eleven years, the state has increased the aid per FTE by less than 3%.

Enrollment is a challenge for colleges in nearly every sector of higher education. Why? There are several reasons. First, there are fewer college-aged people which means we are all competing for students in a smaller pool of those available. Second, the demographics are changing. That is not a bad thing, but it means that the students that are available tend to be from populations that did not attend college or don’t think of college as an option. Third, there are jobs available. For many given the choice between working and earning money or going to college, the need to provide for their families (even if they are college-aged and contributing to the family income) is the more important choice.

As our demographics change, we face the challenge of students who are not prepared for college-level work. They may be very smart; but, they may still be under-prepared in terms of English, Math and Reading for college classes. What is even more challenging is that many of these students are first-generation college students meaning that no one in their family can talk with them about how to go to college; including understanding financial aid, paying for college, time management, the pace of college, studying, etc.

Lastly, we have the challenge of the current political environment. This challenge has been developing over the past decades in which each administration and legislature has increased the pressure on colleges and universities to prove their worth. That comes in the form of increasing regulations, adding reporting requirements, using performance funding, strengthening accreditation requirements and other challenges.

All of this can be daunting. However, I believe that we are prepared for these challenges. We must be, because we can never give up on our mission to educate our citizenry. We can never give up on working to prepare students to be critical thinkers and to analyze arguments rather than simply accept what is told to us. We can never give up on seeking new information and using data to solve problems, not feelings and bullying. We can never give up on preparing our nation’s workforce for a rapidly changing economy. We can never give up on assisting our communities grow and prosper by thinking of new ways to approach problems and to think about the future, not long for the past. We can never give up on preparing an educated voter to make the very important decision about who will represent them at all levels of government. We can never give up on teaching people to try to understand other people and not just judge them by their skin color, religion, country of origin or a host of other prejudices.

Our mission and purpose is important. Our challenges are many. But without higher education in our country we would never have become the great nation that we have been and will be for the future.