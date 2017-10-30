Out-Of-The-Box Halloween Marketing Ideas For Real Estate Investors

In the past, fall has represented a changing of the guard for the real estate market. If for nothing else, it’s this time of the year that has become synonymous with less activity, but I digress. The 2017 real estate market doesn’t appear to be conforming to traditional norms. While the fall and winter real estate markets have typically become ubiquitous with tempered expectations and a drop in activity, this year appears to be an exception to the rule.

You see, the summer market saw the convergence of a unique set of circumstances: Even though prices continued to rise and inventory levels failed to appease buyers, demand refused to decline. In fact, we actually saw demand increase in line with the health of the economy. More Millennials, for example, have finally come of age and are now looking to place their money in a new home.

Now that the page has officially turned to fall, industry professionals and pundits alike are convinced that a number of summer trends will carry over into the colder months. Demand, in particular looks as if it will remain high, as not every buyer was able to satiate their buying appetite, due largely, in part, to a distinct lack of inventory. Therefore, it only stands to reason that those who weren’t able to buy in the summer will continue to look for a new home in the coming months.

At the very least, investors have more of a reason than ever to ramp up their marketing efforts. Instead of slowing down as the year draws to an end, take advantage of what is likely to be a busy fall real estate market. What what better way to do so than to use Halloween as your very own platform?

I maintain that Halloween will serve as a great vehicle for those who intend to market their properties this fall, so long as they do it tastefully. If you are looking to market your properties sooner rather than later, look no further than the upcoming holiday. Perhaps even more specifically, here are some of my favorite real estate marketing ideas tailored around Halloween.

Host An Open House Party

Dare to be different from your competitors and host an open house for your property that borders on fun. In fact, don’t hesitate to turn your next open house into an actual Halloween party. Instead of conforming to traditional norms that will have curious onlookers nonchalantly stroll through your home, kick it up a notch. Send out flyers announcing that your next open house is actually a Halloween party. Be sure to send invites to previous clients, neighbors and anyone else on your buyers list. On the invitation, be sure to include information on the property and the party. Simultaneously suggests that guests will partake in a Halloween costume contest, and food and drinks. Perhaps even more importantly, don’t forget to add your contact information. Everyone that gets an invite should have the ability to get a hold of you.

Launch A Halloween-Themed Email Campaign

Nearly every investor is familiar with the concept of an email marketing campaign, or at least they should be. Few marketing platforms offer more of an attractive return on investment than a properly curated email strategy. That said, bland email campaigns are just that: bland. Once buyers and sellers have seen one, they have probably seen them all. Thankfully, Halloween offers investors a chance to switch things up. Use the holiday to your advantage and spruce up your email marketing campaign. In addition to the facts and contact information you want to put in front of everyone, be sure to include some fun/scary facts about your market’s history. At the very least, it’ll help your emails stand out from the competition.

Hold A Pumpkin Carving Contest At Your Property

The holidays are a great time to bring people together, and what better way to do so at this time of the year than to host a pumpkin carving contest? Not unlike the open house party idea above, hosting a pumpkin carving contest will place your home in front of the target audience you deem worthy. Again, send out invites, each of which will detail the event and the home. Let people know it’s an event for all ages, and even offer prizes to the winners. The key is to simply get people to the house and draw attention to it.

Volunteer At Local Holiday Events

Halloween is just as much of a cause for giving as any other holiday, and the sooner investors realize that, the better. Having said that, try to sign up and volunteer for a local charity event. Whether it’s offering your services or providing goods, do what you can to lend a helping hand in your community. There are few things that can boost your reputation more so than a genuine effort to give back. You don’t even need to promote your homes; simply wear a shirt with your logo on it or a hat. Remember, brand recognition is just as much of a marketing strategy as everything else I have talked about up to this point.

Halloween-Themed Door Hangers

Door hangers have proven, time and time again, that they belong in an investor's marketing arsenal. That said, this time of the year is not the time to deviate from them. Instead, embrace the Halloween spirit and fuse your current door hangers with Halloween decorations and information. You would be surprised at how many people will appreciate the extra effort you put forth, and it’s also less obnoxious to those that aren’t in the market for a home or looking to sell.

Tis The Season