Outlander Has Inspired A Wine Collection & We Can't Cope

Better finish that bottle of whiskey during tonight's Outlander viewing party. Come next week, it'll be all about the wine.

Tomorrow marks the launch of Lot18's latest limited-edition Outlander: The Series wine collection, a six-bottle range inspired by Starz's kilts-and-kisses period drama. Sure, scotch may seem like the natural beverage pairing to a TV show about sexy Scottish Highlanders, but true fans will remember that last year's season 2 saw Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) posing as a Paris-based wine merchant on behalf of his cousin Jared. And lord knows Claire (Caitriona Balfe) sure does swig enough of the stuff — even after having bitter cascara slipped into her glass.

It's the second time Lot18, which has also launched a range of Bachelor-themed bottles, has had a little Highland Fling. Last year saw the release of four bottles named Jamie Fraser, Claire Fraser, Claire Randall, and Frank Randall. Because it just really isn't Frank's year, this year's collection focuses on main lovebirds Jamie and Claire and their many nicknames: Sassenach, La Dame Blanche, Mo Nighean Donn, A. Malcolm, Red Jamie, and Mac Dubh.

It's a safe bet that you should probably order La Dame Blanche with your Scottish salmon, while a bottle of Red Jamie sounds like the perfect thing to wash down a hefty serving of haggis and tatties. Sassenach, meanwhile, is a refreshing rosé — no doubt a nod to Claire's English rose status.

Supply is limited, so act fast if you want to raise a glass to your favorite time-traveling lovebirds. Just be warned that after a few chugs, even the biggest cretin could start to look like some red-haired rogue with a babelicious burr.