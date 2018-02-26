The Most Outrageous Looks From European Fashion Weeks So Far

As Fashion Month continues, more and more outrageous styles have hit the runway.
From giant holographic seashell-inspired ensembles at Jack Irving’s presentation to the severed heads-as-accessories at Gucci and the Jackie O-styled Martian models at Jeremy Scott, the styles coming out of Europe have been anything but boring. And we haven’t even seen the shows out of Paris yet!
Scroll through to check out some of the most outrageous looks so far:
