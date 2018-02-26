STYLE & BEAUTY
The Most Outrageous Looks From European Fashion Weeks So Far

Designers in London and Milan pulled out all the stops.
By Julia Brucculieri

As Fashion Month continues, more and more outrageous styles have hit the runway. 

From giant holographic seashell-inspired ensembles at Jack Irving’s presentation to the severed heads-as-accessories at Gucci and the Jackie O-styled Martian models at Jeremy Scott, the styles coming out of Europe have been anything but boring. And we haven’t even seen the shows out of Paris yet! 

Scroll through to check out some of the most outrageous looks so far:

  • Gucci
    Catwalking via Getty Images
    Talk about head-turning. At the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week, a few models walked the runway holding fake heads modeled after their own. 
  • Gucci
    Catwalking via Getty Images
    This look from Gucci seems pretty unwearable for everyone, except maybe Rihanna (who wore the label's glittering catsuit like a boss to Coachella) or Lady Gaga. 
  • Gucci
    Catwalking via Getty Images
    The label is also pushing graphic balaclavas for fall-winter 2019.
  • Moschino
    Catwalking via Getty Images
    The clothes at Jeremy Scott's latest show for Moschino in Milan weren't all that wild, but the designer had some models painted blue and green for an out-of-this-world effect. 
  • On|Off Presents - Honest Man
    Tim Whitby/BFC via Getty Images
    At the On|Off Presents - Honest Man show during London Fashion Week, models came down the runway wearing animal heads. Maybe the next big Coachella trend?
  • On|Off Presents - Jack Irving
    NurPhoto via Getty Images
    Jack Irving's presentation (which was part of the On|Off Presents portion of London Fashion Week) was all about the drama, as seen here, with this holographic seashell-type garment. 
  • On|Off Presents - Jack Irving
    NurPhoto via Getty Images
    Mouse Trap, but make it fashion. 
  • Richard Quinn
    Catwalking via Getty Images
    Richard Quinn gave us his version of "biker chic" during London Fashion Week. The best part about his show, though, was the fact that Queen Elizabeth II was sitting in the front row with none other than Anna Wintour.
  • Pam Hogg
    John Phillips/BFC via Getty Images
    Pam Hogg's show in London was all sorts of frilly. 
  • Pam Hogg
    Ki Price via Getty Images
    Hogg's show was also very ... colorful. 
  • Pam Hogg
    Ki Price via Getty Images
    See what we mean? 
  • Matty Bovan
    SOPA Images via Getty Images
    For his show during London Fashion Week, Matty Bovan went for a high fashion "Up" aesthetic.
  • Chalayan
    Tim Whitby/BFC via Getty Images
    Chalayan's latest collection at London Fashion Week was actually quite conservative, but these clear masks were giving us creepy "Pretty Little Liars" vibes
  • Ashish
    Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
    When it comes to bright, colorful, sparkly clothes, Ashish definitely delivers -- sometimes, all at once. This rainbow ensemble was part of his latest collection, shown at London Fashion Week. 
  • Gareth Pugh
    Catwalking via Getty Images
    For his fall 2018 show in London, Gareth Pugh stuck to his structured style, giving new life to the concept of power dressing. This look is fierce, but not for the fashionably timid. 
  • Dilara Findikoglu
    Rebecca Lewis/BFC via Getty Images
    Dilara Findikoglu's latest collection (shown in London) mixed androgyny with romance, resulting in a show that was part punk, part whimsical.
  • Dilara Findikoglu
    Rebecca Lewis/BFC via Getty Images
    This look is something we're describing as "punk rock angel goddess."
  • Angel Chen
    Estrop via Getty Images
    Angel Chen presented some Big Bird realness at her show during Milan Fashion Week. To be honest, each of the pieces would be pretty fun on its own, but as a whole, that's a lot of yellow. 
  • Annakiki
    Pietro D'aprano via Getty Images
    This similarly fuzzy look by Annakiki (shown in Milan) just screams Sulley from "Monsters, Inc."
