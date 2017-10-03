Outspeak Wants Your Videos For Halloween

Believe it or not, Halloween is just around the corner. The annual spooky holiday gives most of a chance to dress up and have some fun with friends. There’s plenty of reason to celebrate, but year after year there are a few people who miss the memo and go out in a costume that is completely inappropriate.

This October, we want to hear your thoughts on Halloween – and we’re not talking costume ideas. Outspeak wants to know how you feel about culturally-appropriated costumes, political costumes, rape culture as it relates to Halloween, and other pervasive issues like slut-shaming.

We know Halloween is supposed to be all fun and games, but criminal activity tends to spike on holidays like these. So we want to hear from you on how to have a safe and politically correct Halloween. If you’ve got thoughts on how to make the holiday more appropriate for everyone involved, or if you just want to make a PSA telling people to retire their Donald Trump costumes – we want to hear from you.

If you currently have a video, or are interested in creating one related to Halloween, send it to us via Facebook or Twitter using the hashtag #Halloween2017. Or email your submissions to social@outspeak.tv.

Your video has the opportunity to be featured on HuffPost’s massive social media pages, on Outspeak’s social media, and you have the chance to be featured in an article on HuffPost.com. For an example of how these features look, check out our recent #YourVoteYourVoice election campaign.

Please keep the following in mind for your videos:

Make sure you’re shooting in a well-lit, non-distracted environment.

Keep the shots well-composed and in focus.

Keep the video short. 1-2 minutes preferred.

Keep the video focused on one theme. People will listen if you can speak focused and passionately.

Take a unique approach. How is this personal to you? Why is this issue in particular something you’re passionate about?

Do not use offensive or derogatory language. If used maliciously or recklessly, your video will not be considered for circulation.

If you have any questions, please contact us at social@outspeak.tv or give us a shout on Twitter.