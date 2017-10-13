Overcoming Pitfalls Of Young Entrepreneurs

As Bob Dylan sang back in the 1960s, the times, they are a changin. Of course that wasn’t even a new message back then. Things are always changing and those who are more adaptable to change tend to be the most successful. This is more true than ever in the workforce. For decades there was a sort of social contract - you go to college or enter the military, and when you are done you use your talents to help build up the economy, and in exchange you basically have a guarantee of a job for most of your life. Unfortunately things don’t really work like that anymore. College is more expensive than ever and there are fewer people in the military today than there were at any point in the last 60 years. Jobs no longer last decades - it’s more like just a few years. So why do so many people plan their lives as though we are living in 1980? If you want to make it in life you have to plan like it’s 2017.

Notice that things are different today than they were in 1980. College is too expensive for many families to afford, and recent college grads are making less money than their counterparts did back then. The kicker is that college is more necessary than ever - most of the jobs created after the recession require a bachelor’s degree or higher, whereas in 1980 you could make a decent living with only a high school diploma. So how can Gen Z ensure they will get through college without a mountain of debt and hit the job market as strongly as possible? Entrepreneurship.

Gen Z is more entrepreneurial than Millennials, partly because Millennials came of age during a recession when things were shifting drastically. Gen Z is looking to avoid the lifestyle of Millennials by becoming entrepreneurs from a young age. Starting your own business, in many Gen Zers’ estimations, is the single best way to avoid amassing student loan debt by paying for college as you go and being able to work your schedule around classes.

There are a few pitfalls, however. Legal hurdles like age restrictions for loans and credit cards as well as age restrictions on things like rental cars and networking events can put a serious damper on business growth. Ageism can prevent people from doing business with you solely based on the notion that young people are lazy and entitled.

But all these hurdles are meant to be overcome. There are plenty of ways around restrictions thanks to the disruptive nature of the Internet. It has never been easier to test out a business idea than it is now, and young people being digital natives have a distinct advantage in this arena.