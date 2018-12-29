'Consequences, Subpoenas' In Trump's Future, Vows House Oversight Committee Member

House oversight committee member Rep. Brenda Lawrence (D-Mich.) vowed that “consequences” and “subpoenas” are in store for the Trump administration in the flurry of activity planned when the new Democratic majority takes over in January.

“Donald Trump is inappropriate on so many levels,” she said Saturday on MSNBC. “We will hold him accountable.”

She said the committee has sent over 51 letters to the White House and agencies demanding information by Jan. 11.

The letters concern information about “who is getting security clearance ... how we’re spending our tax dollars ... about the EPA, the Flint water situation ... about immigration and the children being separated” from their parents, Lawrence said.

Lawrence said the Trump White House has a history of refusing to respond to such requests, even from Republicans, who she said did nothing when they were ignored.

“We are going to use every ounce of responsibility, authority that we have,” Lawrence said. “So there will be consequences, subpoenas, and there will be answers.”

As for the current impasse over money for Trump’s border wall and the partial government shutdown, Lawrence said Democrats strongly support border security. But she accused the president of having no plan for security. “He doesn’t even know what he is building,” she said.