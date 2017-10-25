Own Your Power*

So....I know for many the Law of Attraction is bullshit spiritual whoo-ha that others are attempting to rip us off with..... So....for now......let’s just chuck the LOA out the door.

Instead........

Let's talk Psychology.... Let's talk Biology..... Let's talk Chemistry....... Let's talk Business....... ..........shall we ?

First of all.....as we said ciao to LOA let us also say ciao to pretending we HAVE it and move more into simply ALLOWING our Self, our MIND to IMAGINE what it May BE like if we had what we wanted....

Ya gotta know your objectives and goals when you start a plan, right ? Simple mechanics of business, or if yar still in school, School.

(Ha! Funny -- I call our Mamma Gaia "Earth School"....ba ha ha ;) )

K, so have you taken a moment or two or ten to allow your mind to ponder upon what it is you desire to be experiencing as your life ?

Excellent.....

Let's stay with this a moment or two longer, get in there, get detailed, allow, Allow, ALLOW Self to linger withIN the imagination of our "me" BEing the me we LOVE our Self to BE in this world we have been incarnated into.....

We have taken the time to allow Self to IMAGINE what it is we want our life to be....

Now......we actually open our eyes and look around and that ain't what we see.... Okay........deep breaths....

First........stop looking at what is NOT and start looking at what IS...... Seriously....I Know it may be a stretch -- for some a mile long one -- it definitely has been for me on more then one occasion and for more then a minute, ten, or even 20 years!!! ;) :p Ya babay -- I am right here with you!!! ;)

Look for whatever manifestations of what YOU DO DESIRE to BE that ARE......

ALLOW Your Self to FEEL GRATITUDE for those lil itty bitty bits that ARE......

Got that FEELING ?

Excellent!

Feels good, no ? Feels better at least, then looking around and seeing NOTHING, right ?

And ya know what feeling good or feeling better does ?

Hey, hey, hey, look at you, ya made it this far and you are already feel'n better then before -- that's pretty awesome wouldn't ya say ? Especially considering the "ONLY" thing that has shifted is withIN YOU.....

Don't let your house of cards all fall down now --- instead of seeing the bullshit of it all, SEE HOW POWERFULL YOU ARE!!!

Ohhhh yaaaaa.....take that one in for a moment..... Breathe it in...... Send that breath of POWER to every one of your 100 TRILLION CELLS in that Love's Gratitude we fostered in the last update......and FEEL THEM -- YOUR BABIES responding in CELEBRATION.....

Can you feel it ? The ENDORPHINS BEing released by YOUR PowerFully Directed Thinking and Feeling ?

Yes....... And what happens when we FEEL GOOD and our endorphins are released, our SEROTONIN Levels are peak'n in the possibilities of our Bliss ?

Well....what happens when you are feeling like........a Million Dollars ????

You are............. Motivated Inspired Open to Receive Bliss, Celebrate Bliss, and not just your own, EVERYONE's You, me, WE BEcome a BLISS MAGNET...don't we ?

Ponder here upon a moment or two --- I can feel you potentially slipping.....DON'T!!!

Yes......it's all happening on UNSEEN LEVELS, withIN YOU, COMMANDED into Experienced BEingness by YOU, and YOUR CONSCIOUSLY CHOSEN THOUGHTS and FEELINGS...

OWN YOUR POWER!

Semantics can often times get in the way.... Being talked to can often times get in the way...... Sound Bytes without explanation and personal experience to reference can get in the way......

But! We have ALL had experiences of being in a state of bliss, when things in our lives were just "Muwahhhh" perfecto to us in that moment, and we felt like a million dollars, we felt like we could reach for the stars and rid'em like a super star.....

And when we have felt like that, we have done more, shared more, been more, because we were infused with the Chemicals of BLISS.

Now add your Plan -- what a life of Bliss looks like, feels like to and for you and.........your MIND starts CREATING from That Vantage point, 'cuz biologically that's how our minds function.... Ya put in the data and it spits out the many solutions it can come up with from the data banks..... And further more, on a SubConscious Level our Minds do NOT know the difference between imagined and real, so....the MORE we FEED our Minds what we Desire to BE the MORE our Minds will come up with Ideas, the more it will FUNCTION CREATIVELY TOWARDS what we Desire as opposed to what we do not......which keeps us stuck in anxiety, depression, aggravation, irritation, need I go on ? Y'all have had these feelings right ? Y'all know to what I speak -- in BOTH directions n'est ce pas ? Indeed, ain't noth'n new I am telling you, is there ? YOU KNOW ALL of THIS ALL~READY doncha ?

Yaaaassssss.............

So....I guess it's just a question of Are You Ready.....to Welcome in Your Bliss ?

'Cuz hahneys ain't noth'n out there ever come to be without someone think'n and feel'n 'bout it 'in here' --- just hasn't --- ain't no trees built themselves into homes without the ingenuity of someone's mind..... Ya with me ?

Blissedly Be Beayouties <3

With Love and Love's Grace and Love's Gratitude, and Love's Blissings to you,

Rev. Rhonda