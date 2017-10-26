OWN’s new docuseries welcomes the world to get "Checked Inn"

Spotlighting entrepreneur and former Essence magazine editor-in-chief, Monique Greenwood, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network will proudly premiere the new docuseries, “Checked Inn,” next month.

After juggling two professions for years, Greenwood, whose family-owned and operated Akwaaba Bed & Breakfast Inns is one of the most successful B&B businesses in the country, relieved herself of her editorial duties to focus on carving her niche in the $1.2 trillion travel and hospitality industry.

Fulfilling a lifelong dream of ownership and legacy building — powered by faith, heart and soul — the trailblazing journalist and visionary innkeeper has tapped into the global television industry, supported by the first and only network named for, and inspired by, the iconic leader — Oprah Winfrey.

With Checked Inn, Winfrey continues to build a global community of like-minded viewers that actively engage on social media, virtually and beyond. Providing leadership in programming and attracting superstar talent to join her in prime-time, celebrity guests appearing on the show include two-time Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Peabo Bryson, hair care entrepreneur Lisa Price of Carol’s Daughter, and Pastor John Gray and his wife, Aventer.

Set at Akwaaba’s Mansion at Noble Lane, nestled on the 22-acre estate built by late 19th century millionaires, the luxuriously restored 1903 mansion becomes an oasis for loving couples, colleagues on team-building retreats, and family and friends gathered to celebrate life milestones and achievements.

Occasionally wearing her therapist hat, Greenwood and her staff are revered for their impeccable service, often providing respite and relaxation.

Adjusting to the evolving patterns and diverse composition of the B&B business customer base, things don’t always go smoothly for Howard University’s inaugural John H. Johnson Endowed Chair of Entrepreneurship.

In 2016, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Division of Labor Force Statistics reported African Americans made up 9.1% and 13.3% of those employed by the motion pictures and video and accommodation and food services respectively.

Women made up 38.3% of the motion pictures and video industries while accounting for 52.3% of the accommodation and food services industry’s workforce. Five years ago The NAACP Opportunity and Diversity Report Card: The Hotel and Resort Industry report concluded African Americans made up a paltry 2% of those in property ownership or management positions.

In spite of those daunting figures, Monique and the staff at all four Akwaaba locations ensure guests have an experience of a lifetime. Defying odds and stats, with her husband Glenn by her side, the ever-helpful and hands-on property owner is inspired to leave a legacy.

Executive produced by Dave Caplan of Trooper Entertainment, alongside co-executive producers Rahel Tennione and Becca Guillo, the series will air regularly on Saturdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT, beginning November 25. In association with Lionsgate TV, the exciting, new docuseries aims to reach next generation audiences, inviting the world to get “Checked Inn.”