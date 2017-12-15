People Aren't Sure What Oxford Dictionaries' Word Of The Year Actually Means

Oxford Dictionaries announced its 2017 Word of the Year on Friday morning: “youthquake.”

But there’s one slight problem. Lots of people are not entirely sure what the term actually means.

The British dictionary publisher defines “youthquake” as “a significant cultural, political or social change arising from the actions or influence of young people.”

Even Casper Grathwohl, the publisher’s president of dictionaries, admitted it was “not an obvious choice.”

“Many of you may even be scratching your heads,” Grathwohl said in a blog post. And indeed, the selection was met with some puzzlement on Twitter.

(Story continues below.)

The Dictionary people: the word of 2017 is #youthquake!

Everyone else: pic.twitter.com/N7T5cyxGGH — Alex Davies (@alexanderdavies) December 15, 2017

this is the first time i have heard the word of the year #youthquake.

"I used to be with it, then it changed and i wasnt with it anymore" - grandpa simpson — DwarvenDruid (@roneebean) December 15, 2017

If I had a pound for every time I'd used the word #youthquake this year I'd be penniless. Is this a hoax thought up at the Oxford dictionaries Christmas party? pic.twitter.com/WFdMYzVsNa — Geoff Coleman (@colebagski) December 15, 2017

The Oxford Dictionary is just making things up now. #youthquake pic.twitter.com/ggCdj1o8eN — Niecy O'Keeffe (@NiecyOKeeffe) December 15, 2017

'Fellow kids - want to grab a #youthquake & meme our Snapchatters?' pic.twitter.com/U5G1UrwD5h — Toby Earle Toby Earle Toby Earle Toby Earle Toby E (@TobyonTV) December 15, 2017

Just read that Oxford dictionaries named #Youthquake as their word of the year for 2017.



I read a large selection of news every day for my job. Number of times I’ve read Youthquake... Once. Today.



I think word of the year should be #The. It’s still largely ignored but popular. — Catboy - Dubai 92 (@Catboy92) December 15, 2017

if you have never heard of #youthquake you are not alone pic.twitter.com/6WxyHhcVpF — Jason Murdock (@Jason_A_Murdock) December 15, 2017

how is #youthquake word of the year never heard of it and hardly anybody else has — Joe Hennessy (@joeyhenno2000) December 15, 2017

Honestly, wtf is a #youthquake though? Someones cringe dad is absolutely buzzing that the embarrassing word he made up has caught on 😂💀 — Harrison (@HTNeale) December 15, 2017

I run a charity for young people.

This is not a word that I have ever heard used.

Anywhere. By Anyone.#Youthquake https://t.co/mJpHnnpK4X — Ruth Ibegbuna (@MsIbegbuna) December 15, 2017

Grathwohl claims that usage of the term, coined in 1965, soared fivefold in 2017 when compared with the previous year.

Its rising profile followed the United Kingdom’s general election in June, he said, when younger voters were credited with helping Prime Minister Theresa May lose her Conservative Party’s majority in the House of Commons.

Grathwohl also had this to say about “youthquake’s” ultimate selection for the accolade:

Sometimes you pick a word as the Word of the Year because you recognize that it has arrived, but other times you pick one that is knocking at the door and you want to help usher it in.