Pacific Life Yanks Ads After Tucker Carlson's Dig That Immigrants Make U.S. 'Dirtier'

Prominent insurance company Pacific Life has pulled its commercials from Tucker Carlson’s Fox News program because of his controversial comments that immigrants are making America “dirtier.”
A company statement posted on Twitter noted: “We strongly disagree with Mr. Carlson’s statements. Our customer base and our workforce reflect the diversity of our great nation, something we take great pride in.”
The statement added that Pacific Life “will not be advertising on Mr. Carlson’s show in the coming weeks as we re-evaluate our relationship with his program.”
Pacific Life has been advertising on the show for “just over one year” and does not advertise on other Fox News shows, a company official told The Hollywood Reporter.
Carlson triggered a wave of criticism after declaring Thursday on his program “Tucker Carlson Tonight” that “previous” American leaders have demanded that “you shut up and accept” immigrants.
“We have a moral obligation to admit the world’s poor, they tell us, even if it makes our own country poorer, and dirtier and more divided.”
Carlson also insisted immigrants are not “huddled masses yearning to breathe free” but “cynical shake-down artists who have been watching too much CNN.”
After Carlson’s screed, a Pacific Life ad touted its 150 years of protecting generations of families.
Critics on Twitter quickly called for sponsors to drop the program.
In response to the decision by Pacific Life, Fox issued a statement denouncing Media Matters — without specifically naming it — which did a piece on Carlson’s comments.
“It is a shame that left-wing advocacy groups, under the guise of being supposed ‘media watchdogs,’ weaponize social media against companies in an effort to stifle free speech,” said the statement. “We continue to stand by and work with our advertisers through these unfortunate and unnecessary distractions.”