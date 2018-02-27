Pack Your Bags: This Place Was Just Named The No. 1 U.S. Destination For 2018

You’ve been keeping tabs on flights to Paris and setting up airfare alerts to every major city in Asia. Except — helloooo — there’re some pretty spectacular places right here in our own backyard, which is why Lonely Planet just released its list of the ten best U.S. destinations for 2018.

HADELPRODUCTIONS/GETTY IMAGES

At the very top: California’s redwood coast. We guess West Coast is really the best coast after all — have you seen those magnificent 20-stories-high beauties and the gorgeous Pacific coast beaches? It stretches 175 miles from the southern Humboldt County line to the Oregon border and includes quaint picturesque towns like Eureka and Crescent City. And if the landscape isn’t enough, the local breweries and cozy coffee shops you pass along the way are definitely worth a visit, too.

Best of all, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Save the Redwoods League, entry to 40 redwood state parks is free for anyone on every second Saturday each month.

Hey, if we looked that good at 2,000 years old, we’d deserve an award, too…