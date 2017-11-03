Pad Printing - Advantages For Manufacturing

Pad printing has become the preferred printing method for commercial and manufacturing industries. This is largely due to the versatility, quality and detail that pad printing offers over other printing methods. Screen printing, hot stamping, and other printing methods which were once predominantly used in commercial printing applications have become less and less widely used since the 1970s, when pad printing began gaining in popularity among manufacturers. Because of its significant advantages over other printing styles, pad printing is commonly offered as a solution to limitations posed by the other methods.

Advantages of Pad Printing

When it comes to pad printing, versatility is by far its biggest advantage over other printing methods. Because pad printing can be done on just about any surface, regardless of size, shape or material, it has become the printing method of choice for many manufacturers of parts, since pad printing gives them the ability to emblazon their logo, information about the part, such as size, and any other important information on virtually every component they make.

Additionally, pad printing includes these highly-beneficial advantages:

● Excellent detail

● High quality

● Speed and efficiency

Inkwell System vs. Sealed Cup System

Pad printing is a gravure, or indirect offset printing process that uses a soft silicone pad called a tampon to transfer an image onto a surface. The inkwell system and the sealed cup system are two different methods of pad printing that can be used to transfer the image from the pad to the surface of an object. The inkwell system, though more traditional, has declined in popularity in recent years. This is mostly due to the superior efficiency and impression quality offered by the sealed cup system.

To transfer an image using the inkwell system of pad printing, a printer coats, or "floods," a cliche plate with ink. The image to be printed has been chemically etched onto the plate, causing the ink to settle in the etched area. A steel ink blade known as a "doctor blade" then scrapes the ink from the flat surface of the cliche plate, leaving ink behind in the etched area only. The silicone pad presses down on the cliche plate, picking up the ink in the etched area and transferring it onto the printable surface. Once the pad has transferred the image, the silicone pad moves back into place and the process repeats as many times as necessary.

Sealed cup pad printing is somewhat similar to the inkwell method, in that it also involves an etched cliche plate and a silicone pad; however, sealed cup printing eliminates the need for a doctor blade. Instead, the silicone pad comes down from above and rolls over the etched image, compressing onto the cliche and picking up the ink inside the etched area. The pad pushes air out as it is compressed. This causes most of the ink to lift away from the etching as the pad comes back up, leaving only the ink in the etched area. The silicone pad then is pressed down onto the surface to be printed, releasing the remaining ink and completing the transfer. This process is repeated as many times as necessary for the printing job.

Most pad printing experts prefer the sealed cup system because it is simpler, more efficient and faster than the old-school inkwell system. However, the inkwell method is still preferred by some pad printers. Regardless of the pad printing system a printer prefers, the ability to transfer an image onto virtually any size, shape or material of surface makes pad printing an ideal option for transferring company logos onto industrial parts, tools, or other surfaces of varying size and shape.