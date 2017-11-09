Swear Bear! People Think There's A Hidden F-Bomb In 'Paddington' Christmas Ad

Some people believe a new Christmas ad featuring beloved children’s character Paddington includes a four-letter word other than “bear.”

The spot for U.K. retailer Marks & Spencer features Paddington mistaking a burglar for Santa Claus.

Typical Paddington high jinks ensue, and by the end the burglar ― whom Paddington still believes to be Santa ― seems to have discovered the true meaning of Christmas.

“Thank you, little bear,” he says.

Some believe the faux Santa didn’t say “thank you” but rather a phrase that would almost certainly put him on the naughty list:

You'll never unhear this! 😂 🔊



Video credit: Marks and Spencer pic.twitter.com/UXZIAr6c6A — This Morning (@thismorning) November 8, 2017

Some people are convinced:

😂😂 yes saw it this morning not going to hear it the same now 😂 — Lyndsay Harper (@lyndsh5) November 8, 2017

The Marks & Spencer’s advert is so cute until it sounds like the burglar says “fuck you little bear” 😩😂 #MarksAndSpencer #Christmasadvert — Chelsey Sleigh (@chelsey_sleigh) November 8, 2017

not even gonna lie I thought it said “fuck you little bear” 😂😭 https://t.co/w4bu0UCglr — Isla (@islamairr_x) November 8, 2017

Big fan of Santa saying ‘Fuck You little Bear’ to Paddington in the M&S Christmas advert. Put the marmalade obsessed little prick firmly in his place. — Ste Davies (@StevenD1977) November 8, 2017

can’t be the only person that hears ‘fuck you little bear’ at the end of the M&S Christmas advert ahahahaha — em (@emilyykelseyy) November 8, 2017

But not everyone hears the burglar swear at the bear:

I just heard thank you, nothing else. Couldn’t work out what the naught word was supposed to be. Very strange over reaction from adults. — Kay Louise (@andyflossK) November 9, 2017

#thismorning genuinely never heard "fuck you, little bear" on the marks & sparks Crimbo advert and I'm an expert at hearing what I want to hear, especially if it's rude. It's must've happened, I've matured 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/3ruPhvoJLo — Holly Ate Crayons (@HollyLovesLamp) November 8, 2017

I don't get it - all I can hear is "thank you little bear" - what are we SUPPOSED to be hearing? — Jeremy Skyrme (@DrSkyrme) November 8, 2017

It sounds exactly like he’s saying “Oh, thank you little bear”. It doesn’t sound like anything else at all. Idiots. #ThisMorning — Laura (@archerdarling) November 8, 2017

Anyone who hears "Thank you little bear" as anything else on the #MarksAndSpencer #ChristmasAdvert needs to go to @Specsavers - they do hearing aids now as well as glasses. 🤨 — Roger Black (@RogerBlack3) November 8, 2017

A total non story, he definitely says Thank you little bear. — Jason Griffiths (@lazyeejay) November 8, 2017