It’s a sad day for New Zealand’s first family.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s rescue cat Paddles, who rose to fame last month following her owner’s election victory, died on Tuesday night after being struck by a car.

An unnamed neighbor found the ginger and white puss in the road outside Ardern’s home, the New Zealand Herald reported. A veterinarian later declared the animal dead.

“I’m pretty upset,” said the neighbor. “She’s very much part of the neighborhood. Most people around here would know who she is.”

Ardern paid tribute to her late pet on Facebook:

Ardern’s partner, Clarke Gayford, expressed similar sentiments on Twitter:

Thank you so much for all the nice messages. Our crazy little 'sleep anywhere' ginger will be sorely missed, the house feels so empty now :( pic.twitter.com/OCJuJ3i4Xl — Clarke Gayford (@NZClarke) November 8, 2017

Paddles, who had six toes on each foot, became an internet sensation in October when the @FirstCatofNZ Twitter feed launched. Both Ardern and Gayford denied running the account, which posted pictures of Paddles posing with her powerful owner. The account also interacted with other important felines from around the world.

The person behind the account honored Paddles with this tweet:

V sad PR Guy here.Tysm for loving Paddles, the whole world will mourn her.Not bad for a lil SPCA puss. #PrrpForever https://t.co/B5MZvcUiDU — Paddles (@FirstCatofNZ) November 7, 2017

Hundreds of others worldwide joined in:

@FirstCatofNZ Host of tears shed for this little cat. Sincere condolences to her Firstfamily (& staff). RIP Paddles #prrpforever — Mary Anderson (@Mary73Mary) November 8, 2017

Our ❤️s are with you, here in California. 😿 — Bloody Girl Gang (@BloodyGirlGang) November 8, 2017

Paddles @FirstCatofNZ was a whimsical bit of peace and hope for the world, from a peaceful and hopeful nation.



Vale Paddles. — Kent Parkstreet (@kentparkstreet) November 8, 2017

#PrrpForever It’s a sad day but @FirstCatofNZ will live forever in the hearts and minds of people and pets around the world — Red Devereaux (@RedDevereaux) November 8, 2017

Rest in peace, Paddles.

Here are some tweets to remember her by:

Hi, I'm Paddles and I am the First Cat of New Zealand. I have opposable thumbs, I'm purrty special. pic.twitter.com/MPkxdhWCRu — Paddles (@FirstCatofNZ) October 21, 2017

Thanks Mum for bringing me out so I can speak to the press. Must give the people what they want - and what they want is me. Prrrrp ❤️ pic.twitter.com/uiA1jk3qeN — Paddles (@FirstCatofNZ) October 21, 2017