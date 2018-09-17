Padma Lakshmi Re-Wore A Gown To The 2018 Emmys For A Powerful Reason

“A lot of people have been like, ‘I love the dress. I love what you’re doing.’ And I’ve seen some people in the same outfit twice since then,” the actress and comedian said in an interview with Glamour magazine.

“I know this girl that goes to a private school — she’s not rich, she’s going on a scholarship — and kids make fun of her if she’s wearing the same jacket after three days,” Haddish said.

“When she saw me [in the McQueen dress], she hit me up. She said it made her feel so good to see that I was wearing the same dress, when people make fun of her and are like, ‘Girl, you’ve got the same jacket on!’ She’s like: ‘I’m Tiffany Haddish today!’”