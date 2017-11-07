Restoration Of A Centuries-Old Oil Painting Will Blow Your Mind

Centuries-old varnish disappears from an oil painting in a matter of minutes in two videos of a restoration that are going viral.

British art dealer and historian Philip Mould shared astonishing footage of the partial transformation of a 17th-century piece to Twitter on Monday.

A remarkable Jacobean re-emergence after 200 years of yellowing varnish 1/2 pic.twitter.com/yBGNGDcNd7 — Philip Mould (@philipmould) November 6, 2017

In the clips, the person restoring the painting uses a swab to remove the thick layer of varnish that had been applied to protect the Jacobean-era painting of an unidentified 36-year-old woman in red.

Slowly but surely, the vivid colors of the 1618 work by an artist, also unidentified, begin to shine through.

A last smear from the chin removed. I will post an image of the completed picture as soon as it is ready. pic.twitter.com/K7TSl2XdqE — Philip Mould (@philipmould) November 6, 2017

“Still a way to go, but what a transformation,” wrote Mould.

For comparison, Mould also shared this snap of the painting in its original state:

In response to those wanting sight of the uncleaned image of the #womaninred. All we know is she is 36 and it was painted 1618 (inscription) pic.twitter.com/3k8GYxvyJK — Philip Mould (@philipmould) November 7, 2017