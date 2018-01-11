PAKISTANI TOLERANCE

BY BEN BARBER

Jan11, 2018

The U.S. administration declared this week a war of words on Pakistan’s refusal to crush Islamic militants who target U.S. troops n Afghanistan. President Trump threatened to cut aid, limit weapons deliveries and build up rival India.

Two weeks ago the U.S. State Department also added Pakistan to a list of countries accused of “severe violations of religious freedom.”

But a small faith-based group working quietly in Pakistan’s conservative Muslim religious schools is winning a new respect for tolerance and non-violence in the South Asian nation of 200 million people.

The preachers of tolerance have already won respect in Pakistan where you might least expect it: from 3,000 leaders of conservative schools known as madrassas, many of which are Saudi-funded. These leaders in turn have taught the tolerance curriculum to 50,000 madrassa students.

“At first some would not sit in the same room” with others from rival sects, said an organizer with the pro-tolerance group.

But the religious adversaries began to listen to the grievances of others and agreed to deal with sectarian violence. Some would ask “what are the things that Shiites do that create pain in our communities,” the organizer said.

“When you say to others that ‘you are not a true Muslim’ then it is easier to kill. So we taught them to tone down their language.”

The tolerance curriculum is based on Islamic texts. It has been credited with helping to end anti-Shia suicide bombings that killed dozens during annual festivals in the Islamic holy month of Muharram.

In 2017, however, there were no reported attacks on Shiites, who consider themselves Muslim but are seen as heretics by many in the Sunni majority in Pakistan.

In a telephone interview, the main organizer of the push towards tolerance told me he had to leave Pakistan and then leave the Persian Gulf when Al Qaeda and Taliban discovered the success the tolerance agenda is having.

“It may well be that there is a growing momentum within Pakistan going against violence and extremism,” said tolerance promoter Saeed, whose name has been changed for security reasons.

He praised the Pakistanis from every sect and religion who, “at the expense of threats to their families, have the courage” to study the tolerance curriculum and admit they had been wrong and “brainwashed” to support murder of rival sects.

Even the leaders of the notorious madrassa where the founders of the Taliban were trained in the 1980s to kill infidels, have participated in the tolerance training and support it wholeheartedly, said Saeed.

Now leaders of all sects such as Sunni, Shia, Sufi and the Christian minority, are sitting down to talk to each other, although they have a long way to go to reverse decades of intolerance and violence.

The program began about a decade ago when a small non-governmental organization (NGO) decided that religion could be a powerful tool in overcoming hatred.

The group went into the most hostile and dangerous region of Pakistan to meet with madrassa leaders. The NGO staff argued that the values set forth in the Koran had profound resonance with values that Christians and other religions cherish – tolerance, love, respect, women’s rights, compassion and non-violence.

The approach apparently won respect from the madrassa leaders who agreed to send some of their teachers to seminars on how to teach and explore tolerance.

The seminars bore fruit and leaders of Sunni and Shia sects visited Washington together and continued to send teachers for training.

One student told Saeed he came because he was tired of fighting all the time.

“We taught that democracy is consistent with Islam,” said Saeed.

He feared that the Trump decision this past week to suspend perhaps one billion dollars in military and civilian aid, could “undercut the movement towards democracy” that Saeed saw as taking root in the most difficult parts of the country: universities, madrassas and the isolated, unlettered and impoverished border with Afghanistan.

In a New Year tweet, Trump said:

“The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more.”

Trump’s hectoring tone tended to make Pakistanis, including opposition leader Imran Khan, reject the accusations. Khan said Pakistan might cut off the land route from the port of Karachi to Afghanistan, a route used to supply 14,000 U.S. and perhaps an equal number of NATO troops.

If the harsh language on both sides continues, “then moderate madrassa teachers are pressured back into extremism,” said Saeed.

He also praised the Pakistani army which has helped the tolerance activists gain access and credibility in militant groups. “Without them you could not be successful,” he said.

Pakistan reacted to the U.S. pressure by saying that it was not supporting terrorism but was itself the victim of blowback from the 1980s when thousands of fighters were trained and equipped by U.S. and Saudi funds to fight the Soviets.

After the Soviets withdrew, the fighters turned from killing Soviets to attacking infidels, especially in Kashmir, India and Afghanistan. However, many Pakistanis are angry and believe the West is one sided against Muslims-- a view that is reinforced by the recent Trump tweets.