Pakistan's Democratic Building Falls Down, Falls Down...Our Dear Judges

Be it Pakistan or any other democratic country on this surface of Earth, the judiciary is the fundamental pillar of its democracy. And our dear judges are shouldered with the huge responsibility of resolving conflicts, running the system of courts, and implementing the laws.

Besides the technical aspect of Judge’s job, the moral aspect is also counted. Ethics are the soul of our Judicial system. We Pakistanis confide in our judges because we confide in their impartiality and independence from any external pressure.

Chaudhry Nisar’s Intervention as Told by ISI Agent

ISI is a top-ranking agency in the world. Nothing can escape its screening. Nothing. And No-one

An example of a political giant trampling over our judicial super-head is worth mentioning here. An ISI agent reported: “Chaudhry Nisar, along with the other governmental officers, intervened in the finalization of bail of Muazzam Ali Khan, who is alleged in the conspiracy against Imran Farooq.”

Our government chased Imran Farooq (MQM leader) all his life; leaving no other option for him except to seeking asylum in London. Although, after his death, he was well-cherished by our government. The government did its best to pay tribute to him.

Intervention by Mr. Nisar is quite absurd. Why he did that? Maybe because he knows law more than the super-heads of law (our judges).

The hands that are meant to uphold the flag of law for our state are getting paralyzed.

World Justice Project’s Report Says It All

A recent report by World Justice Project says it all by putting Pakistan way down the list, making it among the countries least aligned with the publicized laws.

Supreme Court Should Better Start Amending Its Way of Conduct

The Supreme Court of Pakistan

The former judge of Supreme Court of Pakistan, Sardar Mohammad Raza, reveals in an article his 40-years-old experience as a judge. He emphasizes the need of impartiality and transparency of judges towards the lawsuits pending before them.

The dark side of the judicial system was unearthed: governmental and political elites are devouring the independence of our judiciary.

Who Needs Reality-Check? We have Asma Jahangir

Asma Jahangir wins Pro Dignitate Humana award

Asma Jahangir, the former president of Supreme Court Bar Association and well-reputed human rights activist, has expressed her disappointment in judicial system on many occasions

She highly criticized Supreme Court on its decision concerning Mukhtar Mai case.

“It’s the case which reflects the flaws of judicial system in Pakistan,“ she said.

At another occasion, Jahangir stated,

“If we need time to bring about reforms in the judiciary, then we also need time to establish a new democratic system.”

Regarding the Panama case, she complained about the carelessness of the apex court, Supreme Court, and stressed upon that it shouldn't have turned a blind eye when the cases were already filed before the emergence of Panama Papers. She showed her disapproval by saying,

“A great question mark on our legal system to get news of corruption from Panama when cases were being pursued here since many years.”

‘Pakistan’ is Taken for Granted

What we take for granted today, was hard-earned by them

Pakistan wasn’t made easy. Millions of people were killed in the process of the Partition of Subcontinent, dating back to 1947, while, millions other struggled with their wealth and families, sweated in the way, cried and prayed day and night just for the independence of Pakistan.

The founder of Pakistan, Jinnah, stated,

”My guiding principle will be justice and complete impartiality.”

Unfortunately, we are quite far from Quaid-e-Azam's vision for prosperous Pakistan, and the unfair judiciary is a deathblow to our independent and democratic Pakistan.

Amidst all this, I am grateful for some saner voices acknowledging Jinnah’s ideology and discarding a judicial system infected with cowardice and corruption.

The Words of Pakistan’s Young Blood

We should consider other people’s and our general people’s interests over our own interests. A message for all politicians. -Fariha Jalil

Pakistan is in deep crisis, it is true that we are going in the opposite direction and we are heading in the direction of no return. In fact, I believe that the solution to the problem is in the hands of the army as the democratic system is governed by the corrupted leaders and parties. -Hussain Raza Abedi

If we follow the Quaid’s vision, we will touch the apex of glory. -Samama Antuley

Laws should be implemented. They (judges) should consider others’ interest too. -Maham Ajmal

Quaid-e-Azam made Pakistan for us but we ruined our country with our hands. We all are responsible. -Farhan Habib

According to Jinnah’s vision there is a drawback in Pakistan’s judicial system due to lack of honesty and corruption. -Ammad Siddiqui

I think we are far from Jinnah’s vision, the judicial system is the worst. It seems like money runs our judiciary. If you have power only then you can do something in this country. -Bushra Gul

Our country has all the facilities and things, it’s just that we must use them properly. -Mariam Ghulam Nabi

Jinnah’s opinion for Pakistan makes me feel like crying, thinking of what he thought & what had happened up till now. An example of judicial system is the imprisonment of Shahrukh Jatoi. Nothing more to say… -Marhaba Al-Khalil

Jinnah’s vision of a good judicial system is completely opposite of the situation we see now, but we should try our best and obey laws starting from ourselves. This would make a wonderful judicial system in Pakistan. -Nismah Khatri

Quaid-e-Azam did put hard efforts to get Pakistan so we could be united under one nation. To thank and fulfill his dreams, let’s stick to his principle. “Jab tak hai ye dunya baqi Hum dekhyn Azaad” <3 -Sidrah Jawed

Quaid-e-Azam was a great leader. He established Pakistan for freedom of religion, freedom of humanity not for the freedom of terrorism. -Ghazal Rao

“Jab tak hai yeh dunya baki, Hum dekhn azaad tmhen!” -Asfia Javed

Quaid-e-Azam was a great leader. He did well for implementing system of law, courts, and justice. -Maryam Yahya

We need a country where Muslims can live their life according to teachings of Islam. -Kulsoom Sarwar

If we correct the mistakes which we’re doing, then we can become successful. -Irtiza Ahmed