Pakistan's rupture with the US

A great deal of incomprehension should compulsorily be afforded in order to discuss any dimension of Pakistan’s foreign policy without making any reference to India, as the foremost threat to the security of Pakistan exists right beyond its eastern border. The unending enmity which India has been sustaining since its birth, towards its weaker and much smaller neighbor, Pakistan, has much to do with both how Pakistan acts at the stage of international relations as well as with what choices and decision Pakistan makes.

The nature of Pakistan’s bilateral relations with great powers of the world, such as the United States, China and Russia, has always been guarded by the nature of Pakistan’s relations with India. The more Pakistan is at odds with India, the more it’ll be inclined towards the great powers in order to counter the threat posed by India. A study into its patterns suggests that the cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy has been to seek the balance of power against the might of India, in a region which is a potentially nuclearized. And to this end, Pakistan feels forced to irresistibly rely upon the military and non-military assistance of the countries like USA. But the downside to the said approach, adopted by the architects of Pakistan’s foreign policy, has become ostensible over the past few decades. The most conspicuous drawback of this strategy was that it decisively maneuvered Pakistan into a situation where the United States could easy manipulate the Indian card to subject Pakistan to the American will. Even in the wake of 9/11 too, Pakistan’s decision to join the US-led war on terror was guided by the same logic as Pakistan feared that the US would play the Indian card if she didn’t comply with the American aspirations. It doesn’t take an extraordinary perspicacity to understand the fears of Pakistan which are actually decisive in every matter pertaining to the national security of Pakistan. But with Donald Trump at the helm of affairs, the US has been failed to understand that. Evidently, Pakistan has remained the closest ally of the United States, but the situation is changing rapidly today as Pakistan is visibly fed up with the tactic of Indian card.

An intolerably embarrassing moment for the policy makers in Pakistan came when Donald Trump articulated the Afghan Policy of the United States. The Trumpian ipse dixit of safe havens for terrorists in Pakistan was not only seen as a disgrace for Pakistan, but also, as a blatant denial of the sacrifices made by Pakistan in war on terror, as an American ally. Pakistan, apparently, has no significant issues with increasing the number of US ground troops in Afghanistan, but the strongest reservation of Pakistan is the American desire of increasing the role of India in Afghanistan. Policy makers in Pakistan firmly believe that if this plan is executed, the outcome shall be horrendous for Pakistan. The worst aspect of this idea is that by making India a stakeholder in Afghanistan, the US would equip her with all the essentials to weaken Pakistan using the Afghan soil. Many in Pakistan are actually thinking that the US has betrayed its closest ally, Pakistan, by inviting, allowing and facilitating India to achieve her hegemonic designs in the region, much to the detriment of Pakistan’s national interests. The former United States defense secretary, Chuck Hagel, has also admitted that India uses the Afghan soil as a second front against Pakistan. So, it can be reasonably argued that the fears, objections and reservations of Pakistan vis-à-vis the policies of Trump administration anent South Asia, particularly Afghanistan, are well-grounded in realities.

That is to say, the purpose for which Pakistan had married the United States is failing miserably, hence the possibility of a divorce between the both is highly anticipated. Pakistan, after being disappointed by the US, seemingly plans to fill the gap thus created, by reinvigorating her ties with the Russian Federation. When asked about relations with Russia during his last visit to the US, the foreign minister of Pakistan, Khawaja Asif, spelled out with all his candor and eloquence that Pakistan wanted to “shed the baggage it carries from the cold war and has achieved a lot in that direction”. Pakistan has also made it clear to the world that now it doesn’t want any aid package from America, but rather it demands to be treated respectfully.

So, the picture is clearer than ever before today, as the distances between Washington and Islamabad are increasing, Moscow is being viewed both as a potential geostrategic partner as well as a befitting replacement of the US, by the governing circles of Pakistan. This landmark change has not been brought about only by the unfaithfulness of the United States or by the Indian hostility alone. It is actually a consequence of the disgraceful utterances coming from the US, the hegemonic designs of India, the ultimate betrayal of the United States and above all the unflinching resolve of Pakistan to ensure the balance of power in the nuclear hot spot of South Asia.