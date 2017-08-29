BLACK VOICES
08/29/2017 04:50 pm ET Updated Aug 31, 2017

Pam Grier On The Success Of Female Action Movies: 'I Started It'

Grier says she's happy to see more movies like "Wonder Woman" and "Proud Mary" continuing her legacy.
By Zeba Blay
Herbert Dorfman via Getty Images
Pam Grier in "Scream, Blacula, Scream."

The huge success of the recent “Wonder Woman” movie may have been a surprise to some, but for actress Pam Grier it was a no-brainer ― she’s always known the power of having female badasses on screen. 

The star of numerous blaxploitation films including “Foxy Brown” and Coffy” spoke with The Associated Press on Tuesday while being honored at the annual “Salute Her: Beauty of Diversity Awards Luncheon” in Washington, D.C. 

“I don’t know why people were surprised at the success of ‘Wonder Woman,’” Grier told the AP.

When asked about the new influx of female action stars in the movie world, including Gal Gadot’s “Wonder Woman,” Charlize Theron in “Atomic Blonde,” and Taraji P. Henson in the upcoming “Proud Mary,” Grier said that she applauds all of them, because they are continuing the legacy she began in her blaxpoitation days. 

“I want them to succeed,” she said. “I started it. I don’t want them to fail.” 

Next year, Megan Good will star in a Hulu series remake of “Foxy Brown,” Grier’s most iconic role.

“It’s going to be interesting,” Grier said of the project.

“You see, I didn’t have a stuntwoman until ‘Foxy Brown.’ And Meagan, she’s going to do great with stunts,” she added. “She’ll get the sports bra I didn’t have. And you ask me would I do it again? Yeah, if I had a great sports bra.”

Read Pam Grier’s entire interview here

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Zeba Blay
Senior Culture Writer, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Celebrities Movies Wonder Woman Pam Grier
Pam Grier On The Success Of Female Action Movies: 'I Started It'
CONVERSATIONS