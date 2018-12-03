Pam Anderson Tweets About Paris Riots, And The World Takes Notice

Actress Pamela Anderson is speaking out about Saturday’s riots in Paris, and she is firmly in the camp of the protesters.

Police said 133 people were injured during the violence, carried out by safety-vest-wearing protesters — called the yellow jackets — upset over the rising cost of living in France.

On Monday, Anderson ruminated on the causes of the violence in a series of tweets.

I despise violence...but what is the violence of all these people and burned luxurious cars, compared to the structural violence of the French -and global - elites? — Pamela Anderson (@pamfoundation) December 3, 2018

Instead of being hypnotized by the burning images, we have to pose the question where did it come from...? — Pamela Anderson (@pamfoundation) December 3, 2018

And the answer is: it came from the rising tensions between the metropolitan elite and rural poor, between the politcs represented by Macron and the 99% who are fed up with inequality, not only in France, all over the world. — Pamela Anderson (@pamfoundation) December 3, 2018

The true question is whether the disobedience can be constructive, what comes the day after, can the progressives in France, and all over the world, use this energy so instead of violence we have images of constructing equal and egalitarian societies? — Pamela Anderson (@pamfoundation) December 3, 2018

Anderson is one of the few non-French celebrities who have commented on the riots. She is currently on the country’s version of “Dancing With the Stars” and has been in a relationship with Marseille soccer player Adil Rami, according to Bloomberg.

Since many people think of Anderson from her days on “Baywatch,” her comments took some people by surprise.

Some had positive reactions.

Today I learned that Pam Anderson has better politics than 99% of cable news hosts and I am here for it — Wormtown Lefty🌹 (@_benmunroe) December 3, 2018

Yes! First things first throw out everything you thought you knew about Pam Anderson, my lecture will begin with.... — GemmaFlynn (@GemmaFlynn) December 3, 2018

Pam Anderson has a better critique of global neoliberalism than the Democratic Party https://t.co/1TekWxRJre — Irish In Slope 🌹 (@IrishInSlope) December 3, 2018

Wow thanks for using your voice to raise up attention to the problems the world is facing. We workers are tired of all this, we work to barely be able to pay our bills and feed ourselves. — Igor Galvão (@igorgalvao21) December 3, 2018

Others weren’t as impressed.

It's way more complicated than this Pam. Oversimplification is a very dangerous tool when dealing with such issues — Oli Buka 🤘 (@zenibuka) December 3, 2018

Y'all do realize when you RT that Pam Anderson tweet that you're supporting a movement that is protesting pro-environmental taxes on oil, right? These rioters are also assaulting journalists. So yeah, I'll never support these destructive displays of populism. — RT Wiley (@RyRousseau) December 3, 2018

At least one person was most angry that people were surprised that Anderson was capable of a coherent political thread.