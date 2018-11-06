Pamela Anderson Thinks Feminism 'Paralyzes Men,' Victim-Blames Weinstein Accusers

“We naturally blame ourselves. … You somehow think that you are to blame, but I learned to never put myself into those situations again,” she told Kelly of her experience with sexual assault.

“When I came to Hollywood, I, of course, had a lot of offers to do private auditions and things that made absolutely no sense,” she continued. “Common sense ― don’t go into a hotel room alone, if someone answers the door in a bathrobe, you know, leave ... You know what you’re getting into if you go to a hotel room alone.”

After coming under swift criticism for her remarks, Anderson published an essay on her website calling Weinstein a “sexist pig and bully” but did not apologize for her victim-blaming comments.

Watch Anderson’s full “60 Minutes” interview below.