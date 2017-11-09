Panasonic Lumix G9 Announced | A High End Stills Camera

Panasonic Lumix G9

Panasonic just announced the Lumix G9, an entirely new micro four thirds camera aimed at high end photographers. While it shares quite a bit in common with the Panasonic GH5, the G9 brings some new features, some very similar to the Sony A9, for what they describe as the ultimate stills camera. But can the Panasonic Lumix G9 really compete with the long praised options from Olympus, Sony, Canon, & Nikon?

The body of the G9 while offering a similar overall look and feel to the GH5 is actually radically different. With a more traditional location for the mode dial on the left, Panasonic cleared out room on the top right of the camera for a large LCD screen often found in professional still cameras. On the back, tons of function buttons, a joystick focus selector, and a scroll wheel should leave everyone happy and Panasonic cameras are well known for their beefy whether resistant bodies.

The 20MP sensor carried over from the GH5 brings solid image quality but the Lumix G9’s enhanced processing should provide improved skin tones, detail, and slightly better high ISO performance. From personal experience with the Panasonic G7 and GH5, I except those first two but I wouldn’t expect anything amazing once we hit 1600ISO. For those who desire the ultimate quality, a high resolution mode will use several images to capture an 80MP RAW file with still subjects using in-camera processing. Panasonic is also pushing the electronic shutter with continuous 60fps shooting with AF-S and 20fps with AF-C for some incredible burst rates. With the mechanical shutter, 9fps with full AF-C is still admirable. The Panasonic G9 also brings top end features with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC, a new dual I.S. system capable of 6.5 stops of stabilization, dual card slots (UHS II), and an incredibly large and detailed viewfinder.

Panasonic G9

Thankfully the G9 doesn’t skimp when it comes to video either with 4k at 60fps, full HD up to 180fps, HDMI output, and a headphone/mic jack. What is missing from the GH5 is 10 bit recording, Vlog, and a few advanced video settings that most photographers will never miss. The HDMI output is also limited to 8-bit 4:2:2 at 4k 30p.

Unfortunately, one thing that isn’t changing is Panasonics DFD contrast based autofocus system. While Panasonic cameras to yield fast and accurate autofocus for non moving still subjects and point to point focusing, continuous autofocus and especially video autofocus have been sorely lacking. Though the G9 promises increases in performance due to processing tweaks, I am not holding much hope that focus tracking speeds and video autofocus will be up to par.