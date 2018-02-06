Pancake-Craving Dog Accidentally Starts House Fire

A golden retriever’s craving for pancakes led to a house fire in Southwick, Massachusetts.

Surveillance video shows the dog walking over to a kitchen stove while its family is away. The animal can be seen getting on its hind legs and scarfing down what were reportedly leftover pancakes still on the stove.

In the process of getting its flapjack fix, the dog accidentally turns on one of the stove burners, causing flames to erupt and the house to fill with smoke.

Luckily for the dog and another golden retriever, the home was connected to a monitored alarm system that alerted responders before the fire could get worse.

The Southwick Fire Department showed up a short time later and put out the fire, saving the dogs and preventing serious damage to the residence.

The department posted the surveillance video on Facebook to remind people with pets or small children to put safety covers on their stoves.