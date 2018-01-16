Pandora Boxx Talks Her New Web Series "Aunty Pandy Says", Drag During the Trump Era, and "That" Season of "All Stars"!

Maybe it was that name that was the most delicious play on words, or maybe it was her side splitting and hilarious take on the iconic Carol Channing; either way Pandora Boxx is a name we have never forgotten since she hit our national consciousness on Season Two of “RuPaul’s Drag Race”. She has kept working steadily since the show, appearing on television shows, her own podcast, and of course, a turn on the much talked about “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season One”. I sat down for a talk with Ms. Boxx about her brand new web series “Aunty Pandy Says”, what her “All Stars” experience really was like (and if she would turn for a third go round on the main stage) and what it has taken to maintain such staying power in an industry that is getting more crowded almost daily.

“Aunty Pandy Says” is absolutely hilarious and a fantastic and unique take on a web series! After “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 2 and then the first season of “All Stars”, in addition to music, what made you want to take a crack at a web series? I really just wanted to do something creative, fun and different. I had this character in mind, and she is kind of like me a little bit, but Aunty Pandy drinks a little bit more than me (laughs). So many of the “Drag Race” fans use the term “Mom” a lot; they are always calling us Mom, and I really thought that I didn’t want to be their mom, but I would definitely be their fun drunk aunt! I think that’s how the character was born.

With the LGBT community and politics both being so polarizing at times, is it important for you to keep releasing content that gives us a reason to laugh? Yes it definitely is. When the election results came in, I was just laying on the couch staring at the ceiling because I really couldn’t believe it. I mean, for some of the things that keep happening you say to yourself “who thinks that these things are a good idea”? Well we know who it is, it’s rich white people. That’s who it is and that is who is running the country. That man also has this big group of supporters who don’t have a lot of money and who those leaders don’t care about at all. I really think it’s their ego that simply won’t let them say that they made a big fucking mistake.

World of Wonder is now doing a streaming service, and “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 3” is coming back on VH1. Did you ever think that once you came out of Season Two you would be one of the drag queens who is so established and so identifiable with the “Drag Race” brand? Definitely not, I really wasn’t sure. I knew that the show had great potential and I loved Season One and I figured that it would go on for a while. I don't even think that the people doing the show would even dream that Season Nine and “All Stars 2” would become their most popular seasons ever! That doesn’t happen with a show that often, a show getting more popular as it goes on. It’s been amazing to be a part of it; it’s not exactly what I thought it would be, but I am so thrilled to have been a part of it. To be honest, I wish I had gotten some more publicity from the later seasons, but you know (laughs).

Speaking of “All Stars”, it definitely seems like queens from earlier seasons are getting another shot on “All Stars” and queens like Tatianna and Morgan McMichaels are getting a whole new fan base from it. With your original season of “All Stars” being controversial, (the girls were immediately told they would be competing-and being eliminated-as teams) would you give “All Stars” another shot if asked back? Um yeah, I totally would. I don’t think most of the people that watched the show or certainly any of us that were on the show liked the idea of teams. I think it was a bit of a letdown. Thankfully, they have not done it again either (laughs). On All Stars 2” they really listened to exactly what the fans wanted and gave it to them; It was so amazing! I would definitely go back. I think my biggest stumbling block in going back the first time was that I thoughtI had something to prove, which I realized that I didn’t. When I found out it we were going to be competing in teams and Mimi (Imfurst) and I were paired up, and I found out we were thought of as the underdog team, I realized that I did not want to be the underdog again. I had something to prove and I really got into my head. That was my biggest mistake. I would love to go back and have fun and do my best this time around.

We are going to play a game that I play with all the girls titled #FastAndLoose. I’ll give you a name, you give me the first word or phrase that comes to mind.

Tyra Sanchez Next.

Sherry Vine. Love. I love her. 100%.

Mimi Imfurst Complicated

Morgan McMichaels Love her.

Jujubee Absolutely love her. It may be the same answer for a couple girls, but I love these girls.

“Drag Con” was absolutely epic, and everyone is looking for time with their favorite girl, making “Aunt Pandy Says” the best kind of show, since it’s almost like sitting down with you personally. Do you think that drag could almost now be something that is considered “mainstream”? I don’t know if it will ever be completely mainstream, but I think it is good where it lives now where it is mainstream enough, but maybe a little more mainstream would be okay. Then I feel like it still represents what drag is; drag is a little FU to the gender rules and playing around with what people think is right and wrong. I think it’s better if its a little subversive and out of the mainstream.

What inspires you to keep creating? A number of girls from earlier seasons don’t keep their presence out there as much as you do and your fanbase is huge. What keeps you moving and creative? I have a mortgage to pay (laughs). It’s how I make my living, so there is that. I also just love doing it. Since I was five years old I wanted to be an actor, I didn't know what drag was at the time though. I really enjoy it and love entertaining people and making people laugh. I just keep doing things hoping people are entertained.

